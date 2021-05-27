Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IN

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide’s attack

By JILL LAWLESS
dailyjournal.net
 11 days ago

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain’s coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him...

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Johnson County, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The New Attack#Britain#State Secretary#The European Union#British#The House Of Commons#Opposition Labour Party#Criticism#Testimony#Politicians#Deaths#Campaign#Horrific Circumstances#London#Downing Street#Breach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Brexit
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.K.bicesteradvertiser.net

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over aid cuts

Boris Johnson faces a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over his decision to cut the UK’s aid spending. The Prime Minister’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among Conservative rebels backing a move to reverse the decision to cut spending on aid from the legally-enshrined 0.7% of national income.
Politicsgranthshala.com

Boris Johnson could swerve Tory rebellion on foreign aid cuts – follow live

Gordon Brown says foreign aid cuts are a ‘life or death issue’. Boris Johnson could avoid a humiliating defeat in the Commons on Monday, following his decision to revisit the manifesto pledge on foreign aid, after reports suggested Commons clerks were likely to rule out the amendments that the rebels needed. Hopefully, he was out of scope. Bill.
Coronaviruswcn247.com

UK PM's party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

LONDON (AP) — Senior Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party are preparing to embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of reversing a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. The British government dropped a long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. It says the cut — to 0.5% — is temporary. But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among the Conservatives pushing for a reversal. A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Tory rebels await Speaker’s decision on bid to restore aid pledge

Conservative rebels planning to stop Boris Johnson’s planned cuts to aid spending could be thwarted if the Speaker rules their amendment to restore the 0.7% pledge is out of scope of the bill. Leaders of the rebellion said they had received expert advice that their amendment was in scope but...
Public Healthdawsoncountyjournal.com

Coronavirus news UK latest: June 21 freedom may be delayed to JULY 5 as Boris Johnson ‘examines Covid stats this week’

MATT HANCOCK ON VACCINATING CHILDREN (CONTINUED….) Mr Hancock told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “As of today we are vaccinating people aged 30 and over, next week we’ll move to opening up vaccinations to the under-30s who are adults, so we have a few weeks yet until we come out with a plan for exactly how and if we take this forward.
U.K.Telegraph

George Eustice faces demotion in upcoming reshuffle as Boris Johnson prepares to reward allies

George Eustice faces demotion in a potential upcoming reshuffle after concerns about his record on animal rights, it has been suggested. Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering promoting his chief whip, Mark Spencer, into the Environment Secretary role in an upcoming revamp of his top team, leaving Mr Eustice in a more junior role or returning to the Tory back benches.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Gavin Williamson: Who is the Secretary of State for Education?

Even his friends have to agree that Gavin Williamson is not one of the Johnson government’s stand-out successes as a minister. Even in an unusually weak field, featuring such inadequates as Robert Jenrick, Matt Hancock and Priti Patel, as Secretary of State for Education, Mr Williamson has been a notable underperformer in the cabinet’s remedial set. “Must try harder” you might say, though there’s no evidence he’s especially lazy. Having secured only token funding from the Treasury to secure more post-covid “catch up” money for schools, the government’s independent education adviser, Kevan Collins, quit in disgust, and teachers and parents...
PoliticsTelegraph

Foreign aid rebels urge No 10 to reintroduce spending pledge or risk Commons defeat

Tory rebels have urged the Government to re-introduce its 0.7 per cent foreign aid pledge next year or face defeat in the Commons. Over 40 MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, are understood to be prepared to back an amendment on Monday that would require ministers to reverse their cut in the foreign aid budget to 0.5 per cent of national income.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Matt Hancock denies Dominic Cummings’ Covid care homes claim

Matt Hancock has formally denied the claim from Dominic Cummings that he incorrectly promised people discharged from hospitals to care homes were being tested for Covid at the start of the pandemic, saying: “No, I did not.”. The rejection, after lengthy questioning on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, follows the...
U.K.CNN

Boris Johnson will finally tell the world what post-Brexit Britain is for

London (CNN) — This week, Boris Johnson gets his first big chance to answer a question that's puzzled many in the international community for some time: Post-Brexit, what is Britain actually for?. Critics of the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union have long worried that, overseas, Brexit was...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s cuts to aid are so cruel that his own MPs are leading the revolt

On the face of it, they have very little in common other than that they are all Conservative MPs. Theresa May is a former prime minister who has sat in the Commons for nearly a quarter of a century. Anthony Mangnall is a 31-year-old parliamentary newbie elected as MP for Totnes at the 2019 election. David Davis is a grizzled champion of Brexit who resigned from Mrs May’s cabinet. Jeremy Hunt is a smoother figure, a Remainer who stayed in her cabinet to its bitter end and served as foreign secretary. Damian Green, the de facto deputy prime minister for a period, is the chairman of the One Nation caucus of moderate Conservative MPs. From the opposite end of the Tory party is the veteran Thatcherite, social conservative and inveterate sceptic about public spending, Sir Edward Leigh, author of such titles as Right Thinking and “Faith, Flag and Family”.
Economydailymagazine.news

Exclusive: British Council outposts face closure despite Boris Johnson's 'Global Britain pledge'

Boris Johnson is facing a fresh Conservative revolt over Britain's spending abroad, as MPs warn that up to 20 British Council outposts face closure due to a funding shortfall. In a letter to the Prime Minister, some 100 MPs, including around 20 Tories, claim that the closures would fly in the face of Mr Johnson's promises of a "Global Britain" after Brexit, dealing "a severe blow to our soft power".
Worldnewpaper24.com

Boris Johnson to name on G7 leaders to vaccinate total world by finish of 2022 – NEWPAPER24

Boris Johnson to name on G7 leaders to vaccinate total world by finish of 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will name on fellow leaders on the G7 in Cornwall to pledge to vaccinate the world’s inhabitants towards coronavirus by the top of 2022.With the face-to-face gathering of leaders as a consequence of happen on Friday, Boris Johnson is planning to make use of Britain’s G7 presidency to implore his counterparts to “rise to the best problem of the post-war period” and put a cease to the pandemic by making certain each particular person on the globe has entry to a jab inside the subsequent 18 months…
U.K.eppingforestguardian.co.uk

Sir John Major urges Boris Johnson to honour UK’s foreign aid spending pledge

Sir John Major has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “let compassion prevail” and honour his commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on foreign aid. The former Conservative premier said he does not believe it is “morally defensible” for the UK to ease its own financial pressures at the expense of some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.
U.K.The Independent

Why the aid budget rebellion is Boris Johnson’s biggest headache yet

Will Boris Johnson have to reverse his cuts to foreign aid? The latest recruit to the rebel side is Theresa May, a famously loyal and cautious figure who, as a former premier, cannot have made such a decision lightly. She joins a (mostly) distinguished list of senior figures determined to side with the opposition parties to reverse the reduction in the overseas aid budget from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent. Jeremy Hunt, Andrew Mitchell, Damien Green, Karen Bradley, Johnny Mercer and Stephen Crabb almost constitute a government-in-exile, and they seem sincere in their belief that the historic pledge made and delivered under the Tory governments of David Cameron and Ms May should be protected. They claim to have around 30 allies, which is almost enough to overturn the government’s majority. On the other hand, depending on their mood and developments on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government might be able to rely on the eight DUP MPs for support. It might be tight, either way, come Monday.