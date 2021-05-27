Harry Rosen Opens up a World of Possibilities With Curated Selection of Luxury Grooming Essentials
Harry Rosen, the Canadian men’s boutique known for its innovative approach elevating the best trends in mens fashion, is now expanding its offerings to include a complete men’s grooming line. The all-new grooming essentials line is luxuriously curated for every man’s face, hair and body with some of the finest razors, trimmers, brushes, beard oils, aftershave and skincare. The brand also recently launched a new video series called “Different Strokes” featuring clips from Indigenous educator Michael Solomon, longtime radio personality Devo Brown and comedian Aaron Heels, discussing how their own personal experiences have shaped the way they groom.hypebeast.com