Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Harry Rosen Opens up a World of Possibilities With Curated Selection of Luxury Grooming Essentials

hypebeast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Rosen, the Canadian men’s boutique known for its innovative approach elevating the best trends in mens fashion, is now expanding its offerings to include a complete men’s grooming line. The all-new grooming essentials line is luxuriously curated for every man’s face, hair and body with some of the finest razors, trimmers, brushes, beard oils, aftershave and skincare. The brand also recently launched a new video series called “Different Strokes” featuring clips from Indigenous educator Michael Solomon, longtime radio personality Devo Brown and comedian Aaron Heels, discussing how their own personal experiences have shaped the way they groom.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Skincare Products#Hair Products#Natural Products#Canadian#Indigenous#Evp Digital Strategy#Mens Grooming#Stylish Essentials#Brand#Fragrances#Offerings#Feature#Mens Fashion#Travel Ready Slim Packs#Shampoo#Soaps#Reusable Glass Containers#Clips#Chosen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Science
Related
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Luxury Men's Grooming Products

Harry Rosen, the luxury men's wear company, launches various multi-brand men's grooming products to meet consumer demands. However, the brand will not be launching its own curated line of personal care products. To ensure the company does not dilute the brand with personal care products, it added an e-commerce offering...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up There's Saucony Shadow 6000 Opens the "Doors to the World"

Melbourne-based sneaker boutique Up There and Saucony are back together once again, and for their second-ever collaboration, the duo has worked on the Shadow 6000. Dubbed “Doors to the World,” the collaborative effort is an ode to travelling, specifically around Europe. Drawing inspiration from the brightly colored doors and tiles...
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Palm Angels debuts logo-splashed sunglasses collection

If the increasingly warmer weather has got you setting your sights on some new summer accessories, then look no further. Palm Angels’ delectably-hued, logo-splashed sunglasses will tick all your boxes for stand out rising-temperature style. Founded by ex-Moncler creative director Francesco Ragazzi in 2015, Palm Angels began its life as...
Makeupphyrra.net

Marc Jacobs Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation Swatches Comparison

Hello beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing Marc Jacobs Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation Swatches Comparison. I purchased Marc Jacobs Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation in the shade Light 110. I wanted to swatch it next to some of my other fair cool toned foundations for you. I also put together a quick makeup look featuring the foudation.
ApparelTODAY.com

21 best purses to pair with your wedding guest outfit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. You've picked out the...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PUMA Taps Artist Felipe Pantone for a Past-Meets-Future Collaboration

Has recruited Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone for a forward-thinking collaboration inspired by the visionary’s work. Pantone’s portfolio exists at the intersection of technology and fine art, where his progressive approach to light, color and shapes reflects the ways in which technological advancement has changed human perception of the world. The artist’s digital creations find a three-dimensional format in the first-ever PUMA x Felipe Pantone footwear and apparel collection, which employs semi-translucent fabrics, gridded textures and knitted constructions across a range of innovative designs.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

25 Madewell Pieces That Will Definitely Become Wardrobe Staples

The thing Madewell does best is design really great wardrobe staples. While its selection does include its fair share of trend pieces and more of-the-moment silhouettes, its perennial staples are easily some of the best pieces it has (and the most popular). There are so many things the retailer gets right, such as its everyday shoes and classic bags, but above all, its summer selection is really hitting the mark lately.
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale Early for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
ApparelHypebae

X-Girl x Dr. Martens Co-Design Platform Boots and Sandals

Shortly after its bold red shoes with CLOT, Dr. Martens has now teamed up with X-Girl for the second time to rework its Jadon Max boots and Strap Sandals. The collaboration focuses on the concept of freedom, celebrating the duo’s DNA rooted in independence. Maintaining the original silhouette, the collaborative...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SPY

The Best Mustache and Beard Scissors Up Your Self-Grooming and Only Need to Be Bought Once

Do you want your beard and mustache to look their best? OK, so how come you don’t own any beard scissors or mustache scissors?. Unlike other kinds of grooming products (e.g. beard oils, beard washes and beard conditioners), which definitely do help maintain the appearance and quality of facial hair, a great pair of beard scissors or mustache scissors will likely never need to be replaced, as long as you don’t abuse them or use them professionally.
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Paul Mitchell Celebrates Stylists in “XO Your Pro” Campaign

John Paul Mitchell Systems® (JPMS™), a leading global manufacturer of professional hair care, launches the XO Your Pro campaign, a love letter to hairstylists around the world. Paul Mitchell brand ambassadors--style icon Winnie Harlow and celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez--will star in the campaign, spotlighting their special client/hairstylist relationship while encouraging others to celebrate their own.
East Hampton, NYHamptons.com

Innovative Luxury Marketplace Opening In East Hampton

One, a new retail concept destination, will take over the space formerly occupied by Elie Tahari in East Hampton. "In our era of increasing online shopping and the decline of many multi-brand luxury retailers, one fills the void for clients looking to discover new brands, talents, and trends in person," noted Founder Julianna Teeple.
LifestyleHotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Three Hotels in Turkey Across Its Luxury, Premium and Essentials Collections

Strategic market growth continues with the unveiling of InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport. IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce its continued strategic expansion in Turkey with three signings – InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport.
Designarchitecturaldigest.com

AD100 Designers Weigh In on the Creative Process and Collaboration

Collaboration is at the heart of great design, whether it’s within a studio or between a designer and manufacturer. But what makes for a successful creative partnership? On May 4, Waterworks CEO Peter Sallick joined AD’s editor in chief Amy Astley on Zoom for a peek behind the curtain of two collections conceived by AD100 designers. Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the partners behind Roman and Williams, called in from their Montauk “laboratory,” while John and Christine Gachot of Gachot Studios chimed in from their studio in NYC. Helmed by husband-and-wife teams, both studios know a thing or two about collaboration, and generously shared their wisdom as well as their classic designs for Waterworks.