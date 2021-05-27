Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Actually Had Crushes On Each Other But Did They Ever Take a Break

By Shannon Melero
Jezebel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends reunion is out in the world and boy did those people have a good time making money talking about the years they spent making money. The reunion, which has a run time of about 3.5 Friends episodes, covered every possible bit of nostalgia fans could possibly want while also delving into the lives of the actual actors, who are inextricably linked to their characters for eternity.

jezebel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaret Reddick
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Nick Lachey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Hollywood#The Washington Post#Instagram#Oinking Acres Farm#Howard University#Pottery Barn#Nederlanders#Crushes#Dating#Friends Reunion#Friendship#Alum#Classic Story Characters#Classic Spears Tunes#Episodes#Nostalgia Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoslaineygossip.com

Jennifer Aniston: Double Shades

Are you counting down to the Friends reunion? It’s premiering tomorrow on HBO Max and Crave here in Canada and as we’ve seen, there’s been a lot of coverage with all six members of the cast doing interviews to promote the special. Screeners were sent to select critics so there’s some reporting coming out of that too although with a show like this, it’s almost review-proof. The people who’ve been waiting for the Friends reunion are going to tune in no matter what. The people who haven’t been waiting but are curious are going to tune in no matter what. HBO Max is hoping that there are enough people who care who will sign up for membership. That’s the interesting number to pay attention to – will the Friends reunion drive up subscription?
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jennifer Aniston posts Friends reunion teaser and premiere date sending fans into meltdown

Friends fans have been sent into meltdown as Jennifer Aniston released a brand new teaser for the show's upcoming reunion special which will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' reunion special to air May 27 on HBO Max

The "Friends" reunion special, featuring Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, both pictured here, will air in late May.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. HBO Max announced Thursday that the Friends reunion special would air May 27 on the streaming service. Cast members David Schwimmer said on Twitter and Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram that they already filmed the special.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Did any of the Friends cast date each other?

Given the obvious onscreen chemistry that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry shared during their 10-year run on Friends, it’s little wonder that fans have long speculated about whether any of the cast were ever romantically entwined offscreen as well as on.Matthew Perry recently claimed in an interview with Access that the six actors had a pact about not hooking up with their co-stars. “There was a rule that we had,” he explained, adding that the agreement was introduced by director Jim Burrows. “It was really important to the six of us that...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Co-Star She Had a Crush on—and When They Had Their First Kiss

Ross and Rachel fans were rooting for the couple all along, but what they didn't know is that there may have been some sparks going on behind the scenes. The Friends: The Reunion special finally premiered on HBO Max, and one of the most revealing questions involved secret crushes. Host James Corden asked the group if there were any romances between cast members, saying, “You were all young, hot, good-looking, successful actors, so it's inconceivable to me that there weren't, perhaps, off-screen romances.” Jennifer Aniston, whose eyes widened at the question, immediately deflected to David Schwimmer, saying, “Uh, well, I mean—David?”