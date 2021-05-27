Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Actually Had Crushes On Each Other But Did They Ever Take a Break
The Friends reunion is out in the world and boy did those people have a good time making money talking about the years they spent making money. The reunion, which has a run time of about 3.5 Friends episodes, covered every possible bit of nostalgia fans could possibly want while also delving into the lives of the actual actors, who are inextricably linked to their characters for eternity.jezebel.com