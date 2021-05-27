Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Actually Had Crushes On Each Other But Did They Ever Take a Break

Are you counting down to the Friends reunion? It’s premiering tomorrow on HBO Max and Crave here in Canada and as we’ve seen, there’s been a lot of coverage with all six members of the cast doing interviews to promote the special. Screeners were sent to select critics so there’s some reporting coming out of that too although with a show like this, it’s almost review-proof. The people who’ve been waiting for the Friends reunion are going to tune in no matter what. The people who haven’t been waiting but are curious are going to tune in no matter what. HBO Max is hoping that there are enough people who care who will sign up for membership. That’s the interesting number to pay attention to – will the Friends reunion drive up subscription?