Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

three Texas law enforcement officials shot whereas responding to 911 name, authorities say

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree law enforcement officials in Texas had been shot by a suspect whereas responding to a name of a suicidal individual Wednesday night, police mentioned. The suspect fired on the Flower Mound Police Division officers after they arrived at his dwelling round eight p.m. native time, responding to a 911 name, police mentioned. Flower Mound is a neighborhood of round 76,000 residents, about 29 miles northwest of central Dallas.

newsverses.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Authorities#Suspect#Officer#Central Dallas#Steady Situation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
yournewsnet.com

Texas Governor Reports Day of Zero COVID Deaths, Lifted Mask Mandate in March

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is reporting zero COVID-related deaths in his state for today. Of course, in March, Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate. At a McAllen, Texas tattoo parlor, life has been different in the era of mask-wearing. “We did shut down for the first two weeks and that...
Posted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
News Channel 25

Vast COVID-19 related lows recorded Sunday, Gov. Abbott thanks fellow Texans

BRYAN, TEXAS — It's been over a year since the state of Texas has seen no COVID-19 related deaths, but that number has finalized been realized over the weekend. Fruits of diligent labor are making the difference as the Lone Star State's leader announced new lows from the pandemic Sunday via social media.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Houston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....