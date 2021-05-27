three Texas law enforcement officials shot whereas responding to 911 name, authorities say
Three law enforcement officials in Texas had been shot by a suspect whereas responding to a name of a suicidal individual Wednesday night, police mentioned. The suspect fired on the Flower Mound Police Division officers after they arrived at his dwelling round eight p.m. native time, responding to a 911 name, police mentioned. Flower Mound is a neighborhood of round 76,000 residents, about 29 miles northwest of central Dallas.newsverses.com