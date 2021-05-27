Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Dataset of low global warming potential refrigerant refrigeration system for fault detection and diagnostics

By Jian Sun, Piljae Im, Yeonjin Bae, Jeff Munk, Teja Kuruganti, Brian Fricke
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHVAC and refrigeration system fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) has attracted extensive studies for decades; however, FDD of supermarket refrigeration systems has not gained significant attention. Supermarkets consume around 50 kWh/ft2 of electricity annually. The biggest consumer of energy in a supermarket is its refrigeration system, which accounts for 40%–60% of its total electricity usage and is equivalent to about 2%–3% of the total energy consumed by commercial buildings in the United States. Also, the supermarket refrigeration system is one of the biggest consumers of refrigerants. Reducing refrigerant usage or using environmentally friendly alternatives can result in significant climate benefits. A challenge is the lack of publicly available data sets to benchmark the system performance and record the faulted performance. This paper identifies common faults of supermarket refrigeration systems and conducts an experimental study to collect the faulted performance data and analyze these faults. This work provides a foundation for future research on the development of FDD methods and field automated FDD implementation.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Epa#Global Warming Potential#Science And Technology#Us Department Of Energy#Energy Systems#Control Systems#Water Systems#Power Systems#Fdd#Gwp#Condenser#Grace5#Fai#Us Department Of Energy#Electric Water Heaters#Electric Vehicles#Energy Savings Potential#Usa Jian Sun#R I Fault Detection#Danfoss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Google
Related
Electronicsachrnews.com

Johnson Controls Selects R-454B as Future Refrigerant for New Ducted HVAC Equipment and Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers

MILWAUKEE — After research, testing, and evaluation, Johnson Controls has selected R-454B, a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, to replace R-410A in its ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers. Systems using the new refrigerant will be available for Johnson Controls, YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, TempMaster, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian, Evcon, and Quantech branded products in North America, as well as specific international markets where codes are in alignment.
Industrymetroairportnews.com

Lifoam’s Envirocooler ActiVault Refrigerated Storage Systems Readily Available in U.S. to Protect COVID-19 Vaccines

As a leader in cold chain packaging solutions, Lifoam Industries, LLC (Lifoam), a business segment and subsidiary of LifeMade Products LLC (LifeMade), is pleased to announce its increased supply of the versatile Envirocooler ActiVault portable refrigerated storage system in response to demand for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Protecting temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products...
ScienceAzom.com

STEM-in-SEM: Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy in an SEM

In recent years, STEM-in-SEM (the industry acronym for Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy in an SEM) has increased in popularity for a number of experts. This technique has drawn attention from a diversity of scientific professionals, including biologists, polymer scientists and materials scientists, thanks to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use and high resolution.
SoftwareScience Daily

Early endeavors on the path to reliable quantum machine learning

Anyone who collects mushrooms knows that it is better to keep the poisonous and the non-poisonous ones apart. Not to mention what would happen if someone ate the poisonous ones. In such "classification problems," which require us to distinguish certain objects from one another and to assign the objects we are looking for to certain classes by means of characteristics, computers can already provide useful support to humans.
Computersbostonnews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
EngineeringNature.com

An infrastructure with user-centered presentation data model for integrated management of materials data and services

With scientific research in materials science becoming more data intensive and collaborative after the announcement of the Materials Genome Initiative, the need for modern data infrastructures that facilitate the sharing of materials data and analysis tools is compelling in the materials community. In this paper, we describe the challenges of developing such infrastructure and introduce an emerging architecture with high usability. We call this architecture the Materials Genome Engineering Databases (MGED). MGED provides cloud-hosted services with features to simplify the process of collecting datasets from diverse data providers, unify data representation forms with user-centered presentation data model, and accelerate data discovery with advanced search capabilities. MGED also provides a standard service management framework to enable finding and sharing of tools for analyzing and processing data. We describe MGED’s design, current status, and how MGED supports integrated management of shared data and services.
Mountain View, CAHPCwire

Avicena Unveils LightBundle Chip Interconnect Technology with Lower Power Consumption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 9, 2021 — Avicena Inc., a privately held company in Mountain View, CA, unveils LightBundle, a highly parallel optical interconnect technology targeting up to 10 meters reach for chip-to-chip interconnects in distributed computing, processor-to-memory disaggregation, and other advanced computing applications. LightBundle is based on arrays of novel GaN high-speed micro-emitters, leveraging the microLED display manufacturing ecosystem, and is fully compatible with high performance silicon ICs.
EngineeringScience Daily

Machine learning speeds up simulations in material science

Source: Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Research, development, and production of novel materials depend heavily on the availability of fast and at the same time accurate simulation methods. Machine learning, in which artificial intelligence autonomously acquires and applies new knowledge, will soon enable researchers to develop complex material systems in a purely virtual environment. How does this work, which applications will benefit?
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Market Size & Forecast Study 2019-2025 | Increasing Applications in Novel Drug Discovery and Validation by Pharmaceutical Companies to Propel Market Growth

The global Bioinformatics Market size was valued at USD 8,028.4 million in 2019 and is expected to touch USD 18,261.8 billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increased funding for research and development initiatives in novel biological discoveries and demand for advanced bioinformatics systems are the key factors contributing to the growth of market. This global report by iCognition Insights provides a detailed market analysis of bioinformatics market by Product (Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms, Sequence Analysis, Data Management, Data Analysis Service, Sequencing), By Application (Genomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Proteomics), by Sectors (medical, academics, and agriculture), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Operational Predictive Maintenance Market May Set New Growth Story | IBM Corporation, Software AG, PTC

IBM Corporation (United States), Software AG (Germany), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation (United States), Schneider Electric (France), eMaint (United States), Microsoft (United States), SAP (Germany) Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New study presents tip-induced nano-engineering of strain, bandgap, and exciton funneling in 2D semiconductors

(Nanowerk News) A research team, led by Professor Kyoung-Duck Park in the Department of Physics at UNIST has succeeded in investigating and controlling the physical properties of naturally-formed nanoscale wrinkles in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. This is thanks to their previously-developed hyperspectral adaptive tip-enhanced photoluminescence (a-TEPL) spectroscopy. This will be a major step forward in developing paper-thin, ultra-flexible displays.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Know the Current Scenario and Insights of Global Infrared Refrigerant Leak Detector Market 2021-2026

The Global Infrared Refrigerant Leak Detector Market Report provides a detailed research of market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Infrared Refrigerant Leak Detector market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Economyr744.com

Mayekawa Launches Online Exhibition Space Featuring Natural Refrigerant Systems

On May 25, 2021, Japanese OEM Mayekawa launched its “Mayekawa Online Expo” exhibition page on its website. The online exhibition page features Mayekawa’s technologies aimed at the food processing and manufacturing industry. The launch is timed to coincide with FOOMA Japan (short for the International Food Machinery & Technology Exhibition), scheduled to run June 1-4 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. View the exhibition page here (in Japanese).
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Multiplexed Diagnostics Market by Technology (Low Density Multiplexed Assays, Medium Density Multiplexed Assays, High Density Multiplexed Assays, Very High Density Multiplexed Assays, Next Generation Sequencing), Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiac Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Allergies, Others), End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027. The report studies […]
Technologyarxiv.org

IPS300+: a Challenging Multimodal Dataset for Intersection Perception System

Due to the high complexity and occlusion, insufficient perception in the crowded urban intersection can be a serious safety risk for both human drivers and autonomous algorithms, whereas CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) is a proposed solution for full-participants perception in this scenario. However, the research on roadside multimodal perception is still in its infancy, and there is no open-source dataset for such scenario. Accordingly, this paper fills the gap. Through an IPS (Intersection Perception System) installed at the diagonal of the intersection, this paper proposes a high-quality multimodal dataset for the intersection perception task. The center of the experimental intersection covers an area of 3000m2, and the extended distance reaches 300m, which is typical for CVIS. The first batch of open-source data includes 14198 frames, and each frame has an average of 319.84 labels, which is 9.6 times larger than the most crowded dataset (H3D dataset in 2019) by now. In order to facilitate further study, this dataset tries to keep the label documents consistent with the KITTI dataset, and a standardized benchmark is created for algorithm evaluation. Our dataset is available at: this http URL.
ScienceNature.com

Adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy

Tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy, such as tip-enhanced photoluminescence (TEPL) and tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS), generally suffers from inconsistent signal enhancement and difficulty in polarization-resolved measurement. To address this problem, we present adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy optimizing the nano-optical vector-field at the tip apex. Specifically, we demonstrate dynamic wavefront shaping of the excitation field to effectively couple light to the tip and adaptively control for enhanced sensitivity and polarization-controlled TEPL and TERS. Employing a sequence feedback algorithm, we achieve ~4.4 × 104-fold TEPL enhancement of a WSe2 monolayer which is >2× larger than the normal TEPL intensity without wavefront shaping. In addition, with dynamical near-field polarization control in TERS, we demonstrate the investigation of conformational heterogeneity of brilliant cresyl blue molecules and the controllable observation of IR-active modes due to a large gradient field effect. Adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy thus provides for a systematic approach towards computational nanoscopy making optical nano-imaging more robust and widely deployable.
ComputersHPCwire

Efficiently managing cluster network resources on Oracle Cloud using the cluster network resize feature

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) aims to solve complex problems for customers. OCI is leading the cloud high-performance computing (HPC) battle in performance and price. Over the last few months, we have set new cloud standards for internode latency, cloud HPC benchmarks, and application performance. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s bare metal infrastructure lets you get the same on-premises performance in the cloud.
SoftwareIBM - United States

IBM’s Uncertainty Quantification 360 toolkit boosts trust in AI

Building on the socially responsible tradition of other open source efforts released by IBM Research in the field of trustworthy AI, UQ360 is the first comprehensive toolkit of its kind. Would you feel safe in a self-driving car that confidently misidentifies the side of a tractor-trailer as a brightly lit...