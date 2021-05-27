Dataset of low global warming potential refrigerant refrigeration system for fault detection and diagnostics
HVAC and refrigeration system fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) has attracted extensive studies for decades; however, FDD of supermarket refrigeration systems has not gained significant attention. Supermarkets consume around 50 kWh/ft2 of electricity annually. The biggest consumer of energy in a supermarket is its refrigeration system, which accounts for 40%–60% of its total electricity usage and is equivalent to about 2%–3% of the total energy consumed by commercial buildings in the United States. Also, the supermarket refrigeration system is one of the biggest consumers of refrigerants. Reducing refrigerant usage or using environmentally friendly alternatives can result in significant climate benefits. A challenge is the lack of publicly available data sets to benchmark the system performance and record the faulted performance. This paper identifies common faults of supermarket refrigeration systems and conducts an experimental study to collect the faulted performance data and analyze these faults. This work provides a foundation for future research on the development of FDD methods and field automated FDD implementation.www.nature.com