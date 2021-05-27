Four Random Facts Thursday 5/27/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

We live in a world filled with fake news, bad reports, plagiarism, and myths, and even though there has never been a better and faster way to check whether some info is false or not, somehow many still believe the first thing they hear, the first result that pops up in their Google search. Remember that famous post on how people eat eight spiders per year on average while asleep? Yes, it is something that lasted for years and fooled almost everyone, at least those who didn’t want or had the time to think more about it because just doing simple math would lead you to a result that this statement simply couldn’t be true. This is just one example of how easy it is to start some rumor based on some “study,” and with time, it will become an urban legend. The same is with almost everything else, especially for some activities that last for centuries now.