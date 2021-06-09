New York to Newport Shared Charter Flights are Ready for Takeoff!

With summer just upon us, Tradewind Aviation has announced that shared charter flights to Newport are now available for booking from New York.

Tradewind Aviations scheduled service to Newport offers the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights will depart from the Million Air private aviation terminal at Westchester County Airport (HPN) and fly directly into Newport State Airport (NPT) in under 40 minutes!

Scheduled flights begin on July 2nd and will operate on select days through October 3rd.

Click below to search their schedule and book your flights. If your desired travel dates are not available, Tradewind private charters to Newport are available at any time.

DISCOVER THE TRADEWIND DIFFERENCE

Private Terminal Convenience : Arrive just 30 minutes before your flight and relax in the FBO lounge before departure. Complimentary self-parking is available at Westchester.

: Arrive just 30 minutes before your flight and relax in the FBO lounge before departure. Complimentary self-parking is available at Westchester. Modern Aircraft Comfort and Safety : Shuttle flights are operated in the Tradewind-operated fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turbine-powered aircraft, flown by two pilots with air-conditioning and a pressurized cabin

: Shuttle flights are operated in the Tradewind-operated fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turbine-powered aircraft, flown by two pilots with air-conditioning and a pressurized cabin Flexible Ticket Terms : Itinerary changes are free and pets are welcome (limited to one pet per flight)

: Itinerary changes are free and pets are welcome (limited to one pet per flight) Convenient booking on the Tradewind app, website, or with the Tradewind team

PRIVATE CHARTER

Fly to Newport on your schedule with a Tradewind private charter flight. Flights are available year-round from anywhere in the Northeast to the Newport State Airport.

Click below to request a quote from their charter team.

Contact Tradewind Aviation today to discuss your summer plans. Their team is available 7 days a week and ready to answer all of your questions.

charter@flytradewind.com

800-376-7922 option 1

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!