Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

New York to Newport Shared Charter Flights are Ready for Takeoff!

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HKrc_0aDNyZQ800

With summer just upon us, Tradewind Aviation has announced that shared charter flights to Newport are now available for booking from New York.

Tradewind Aviations scheduled service to Newport offers the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights will depart from the Million Air private aviation terminal at Westchester County Airport (HPN) and fly directly into Newport State Airport (NPT) in under 40 minutes!

Scheduled flights begin on July 2nd and will operate on select days through October 3rd.

Click below to search their schedule and book your flights. If your desired travel dates are not available, Tradewind private charters to Newport are available at any time.

DISCOVER THE TRADEWIND DIFFERENCE

  • Private Terminal Convenience: Arrive just 30 minutes before your flight and relax in the FBO lounge before departure. Complimentary self-parking is available at Westchester.
  • Modern Aircraft Comfort and Safety: Shuttle flights are operated in the Tradewind-operated fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turbine-powered aircraft, flown by two pilots with air-conditioning and a pressurized cabin
  • Flexible Ticket Terms: Itinerary changes are free and pets are welcome (limited to one pet per flight)
  • Convenient booking on the Tradewind app, website, or with the Tradewind team

PRIVATE CHARTER

Fly to Newport on your schedule with a Tradewind private charter flight. Flights are available year-round from anywhere in the Northeast to the Newport State Airport.

Click below to request a quote from their charter team.

Contact Tradewind Aviation today to discuss your summer plans. Their team is available 7 days a week and ready to answer all of your questions.

charter@flytradewind.com

800-376-7922 option 1

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
786
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
New York City, NY
City
Newport, NY
State
New York State
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Time#Tradewind Aviations#Hpn#Tradewind#Fbo#Like Newport Buzz#Shared Charter Flights#Newport State Airport#Shuttle Flights#Scheduled Flights#Departure#October#July#Select Days#Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Salve Named A Top 10 College For Surfers In America

Not that it’s any big secret but Newport, RI has the best big waves on the East Coast. During Hurricane Season you’d be hard pressed to find better breaks than Ruggles and Tuckerman’s. College Magazine released their list of the Top 10 surfing colleges in the nation and Salve clocked...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Swan 42s Embrace Second Act Under ORC Rating Rule

Sailing is full of passionate participants who enjoy nothing more than sharing their love for the sport. For crew-hungry big-boat owners, it’s generally a win-win situation. The average 40-foot raceboat requires a crew of 10 to 12 people for each regatta and a deep bench of willing substitutes. Sometimes, however, a crewmember aspires to bigger things and the next thing you know, the smiling face you invited to trim jib last summer is tacking on you this summer.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Newport, RI is a Top 10 Trending Vacation Destination on Google

The sun is shining, the days are getting longer and more and more U.S. cities are reopening — it’s official, summer 2021 is almost here. Right on time, vacation fever has hit: Google searches for “summer vacation” and “sunscreen” are seeing a major spike, and Newport, RI is a Top 10 trending travel spot in the U.S.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

‘Normandie’ estate on Newport’s Ocean Drive hits market for first time in 50 years for $15 million

‘Normandie’, the stunning waterfront estate on Newport’s Ocean Drive has hit the market for the first time in nearly 50 years for $15,000,000. Considered by many to be one of the most iconic and desirable estates and locations in all of Newport, ‘Normandie’ is privately situated on 4.4 oceanfront acres with several access points for swimming from your own private beach.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Newport named 3rd Best Beach Town in America

Another day, another accolade for our beautiful City by the Sea. This time, Parade Magazine weighs in on the 50 Best Beach and Coastal Towns. Whether you’re Team East Coast or prefer the West Coast, there’s nothing like a beach town. Especially come summertime, what’s better than biking or walking around a quaint little coastal town? You’ve got your beautiful water views, lots of outdoor activities to do with the family, and of course, small-town shopping!
AstronomyPosted by
Newport Buzz

How to watch the June 10th annual solar eclipse

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, people across the northern hemisphere will have the chance to experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky. Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk. This creates what looks like a ring of fire around the Moon. People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the annular eclipse.
Visual ArtPosted by
Newport Buzz

New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced a new art exhibition on display at TF Green Airport’s GREEN SPACE Gallery, a partnership between RISCA and the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC). The gallery now features works by Rhode Island artists Pascale Lord, Barrington, Sarina Mitchel, Providence, and Jill Stauffer, Wakefield, and will be on display through Sept. 19.
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Ernest A. VanDeusen

Ernest A. VanDeusen, age 68 of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2021. Ernie was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his late parents Ernest D. and Mary Rose (Silvia) VanDeusen on May 21, 1953. Ernie spent his adult life raising awareness and advocating for individuals with developmental...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

ORC Fleet Surpasses 50 Boats for 167th New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta

A decade ago, someone surveying the big-boat racing scene in the Northeast United States might’ve predicted that the future lay predominantly in one-design classes. But like many things in life, the balance between one-design and rating-rule competition is cyclical. The 167th edition of North America’s oldest sailing competition, the New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta, has pulled in an historic fleet of 90-plus boats racing under ORC and PHRF.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert Issued for Rhode Island on Saturday

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday June 5th. The alert is being issued statewide. The poor air quality will be due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations. Fine particles are also expected to reach moderate, especially around Providence. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Pell Bridge traffic increasing to near-2019 levels

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that tolling data shows that travel has increased significantly in the past several months. Data from the Pell. Bridge shows that in May of 2021, the number of vehicles was only 11% less than May of 2019 and was 64% higher than May of 2020.
AccidentsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Coast Guard unable to locate man missing in water off of East Matunuck State Beach

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.: Coast Guard unable to locate male victim off of East Matunuck State Beach, have called off rescue attempt and have notified the man’s next of kin. 5/31 – 10:13 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett Fire Rescue and Cranston Fire Marine Unit 2 are actively searching for a male in the water between the Charlestown Breachway and Black Point. The man went missing off of East Matunuck State Beach.
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

On This Day In History: Rhode Island became last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution

On this date, May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th state to enter the Union after ratifying the Constitution. Ironically, the new state’s late arrival came after the new federal government commenced on April 1, 1789, and the First Congress (1789–1791) had already passed 12 proposed amendments to the Constitution. Rhode Island was the only state not to send a representative to the Constitutional Convention, which approved the document on September 17, 1787. Nine states were needed to ratify the Constitution, and on June 21, 1788, the Constitution became the official governing document of the United States when New Hampshire ratified it.
Jamestown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Prepare for more tickets: Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announces “speed study” on bridges

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced the launch of a “speed study” on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. RITBA will utilize field devices to analyze traffic speed data collected at different times of the day and night. RITBA is also posting new signage reminding motorists of the speed limit of 40 miles per hour on the Newport Pell Bridge and 45 miles per hour on the Jamestown Verrazzano and has enlisted the help of both state and municipal law enforcement agencies in stepping up enforcement.
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island General Assembly OKs legislation to rename airport Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

The General Assembly Tuesday passed legislation (2021-S 0519, 2021-H 6051) introduced by Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) that would rename the state airport “Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.”. “The airport is an economic engine...
Bristol, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Repairs Completed at Colt State Park Boat Launch

The Department of Environmental Management, with support from The Nature Conservancy, has completed repair and maintenance work on the public boat launch in Colt State Park in Bristol. The project entailed replacing rotted framing timbers and rusted steel grates on the end of the fixed dock, as well as installing...