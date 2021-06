Though we would like to believe that biases do not exist in the workplace in 2021, they are very much still running rampant. Biases may be better disguised and not as outright obvious as they once were, but they still exist and continue to cause harm to many individuals. Confronting bias in the workplace is often a daunting task, especially if your boss is the one exhibiting the said biases. However, it is important to be an agent of change in this day and age.