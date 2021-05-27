LSU Football: 2021 Tigers Season Preview and Prediction

The Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox in the opener of their weekend four-game series on Thursday night from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. These two teams have already met three times this year for a series back at the tail end of April, with the White Sox takes two of three games and outscoring the Tigers 16-6 overall. The White Sox find themselves in control of the AL Central, sitting 2.5 games up on the Indians, even despite losing two in a row coming into Thursday. Going 7-3 over their last ten games has definitely been helpful and Chicago still has the third-best record in baseball. For the Tigers, they've found a little more consistency of late, going 5-5 in their last ten games and finding their way out of last place in the division and up into fourth. This is a big series for Chicago to rack up some wins and extend their lead atop the division, but which team will get things started in a big way on Thursday night?