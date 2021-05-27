Cancel
LSU Football: 2021 Tigers Season Preview and Prediction

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone wants their pre-pandemic life back. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is no different. After a 5–5 season in 2020 marked by a steady stream of opt-outs, injuries and player protests, Orgeron's mission is to recapture the magic of the Tigers' 2019 national championship run. He overhauled his coaching staff,...

