Here are four common social engineering scams, what to do when you’re targeted and how you can avoid these scams. According to a 2021 report by PurpleSec, the vast majority (98%) of today’s cyberattacks involve some form of social engineering. Hackers who carry out these types of scams often pose as a known and trusted source to their victims, such as a boss, coworker, friend, relative or a legitimate institution such as a bank or the IRS. They then exploit that trust to dupe victims into fulfilling a fraudulent request for sensitive information or money.