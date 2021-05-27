Cancel
Kyrie Irving Says Keep Racism Out of Boston Return

By Tim Sheils
 28 days ago

The Nets, including Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash, talked about the movement and explosive potential of the Brooklyn offense that was unleashed in a 130-108 romping of the Celtics to go up 0-2. Kyrie Irving got asked about returning to a full arena for the first time, and said hopefully the crowd will keep the belligerence and racism out of the game.

