Kyrie Irving Says Keep Racism Out of Boston Return

Nets guard James Harden won't play in Recreation 5 of the Japanese Convention semifinals Tuesday, per a group announcement. Harden has performed simply 43 seconds in Brooklyn's collection towards Milwaukee, shortly exiting Recreation 1 because of proper hamstring tightness. He averaged 27.eight factors and 10.6 assists in Brooklyn's first-round win over the Celtics.Kyrie Irving will be a part of Harden on the Nets' bench in Recreation 5. Irving suffered a proper ankle sprain in Sunday's Recreation four loss, leaving Kevin Durant because the lone wholesome member of Brooklyn's Massive three. Nets head coach Steve Nash stated Sunday Irving's damage doesn't impression the timetable of Harden's potential return. "I do not need to rush [Harden] again and jeopardize doing one thing worse, or making this a long-term damage," Nash stated. Every of the Nets' three stars have missed important time this season. Durant, Harden and Irving logged simply 202 minutes collectively in the course of the common season, scoring a powerful 119.6 factors per 100 possessions within the small pattern.Milwaukee tied the second-round collection at two video games apiece on Sunday. Tip-off for Tuesday's Recreation 5 is slated for eight:30 p.m. ET.