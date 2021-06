Save lives and reduce collateral damage with the Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet PRS soldiers’ drone. This military drone boasts Nano UAV technology that detects and identifies threats day and night. With EO and IR technology, this professional gadget gives ground soldiers the information they need to stay safe. Nearly silent, this soldiers’ drone can increase speed and complete maneuvers without detection. Moreover, its small, lightweight profile makes it unlikely that the other side will see you. And the 25-minute flight time gives you ample opportunity to capture footage. In fact, it sends live video and HD still images back to its operator. So this gadget expands your range of vision in varied and urban areas. Finally, it helps you engage targets beyond what you can see and conduct a real-time weapon assessment.