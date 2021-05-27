American Cities With the Highest (and Lowest) Uninsured Rates
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Sidecar Health. As the U.S. continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, disparities in who has access to health care are more pronounced than ever. Though the federal government and many insurers have worked to keep the costs of testing and treating COVID-19 low to manage the broader public health crisis, the impacts of the pandemic on health care could be felt for years to come.www.moneytalksnews.com