Video Games

Here’s why Alchemy’s NFT TOYs are a valuable item to collect, play and trade

By News Desk ·
cryptoslate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Binance Smart Chain-based project Alchemy Toys, which harnesses blockchain technology to allow players to collect non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by its own ‘treasury,’ is tackling a major issue that’s sprung up in recent times: That of most NFTs providing little value to the holder apart from being rare, on-chain, digital collectibles.

cryptoslate.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video GamesDestructoid

PSA: Sega is re-releasing coveted collector’s items in the ‘Ultimate 30th Anniversary pack,’ here’s how to grab it

A long long time ago, before some of you were born, people practically trampled each other for anniversary Sonic merch. I mean the little blue guy still can whip up a consumer frenzy every now and then, but the 10th anniversary pack bundled with Sonic Adventure 2 was something else. Sold in limited quantities as part of 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2 rollout, the pack ended up becoming super rare. For reference it came in a really cool box, a soundtrack CD emblazoned in tacky gold coloring, and a factoid booklet.
Computersbeincrypto.com

Hedera Hashgraph Upgrade Moves Platform Towards Decentralization

Hedera Hashgraph’s mainnet upgraded to v0.14.0. The upgrade includes additional nodes online and new nodes operated by Chainlink. In a move towards decentralization, the upgrade brought two pre-existing nodes, 13 and 15, online. Additionally, the upgrade included two brand new nodes, 20 and 21, partly operated by Chainlink Labs. Hedera...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Alpha Impact Brings Professional Trading Strategies to Everyone

After over a decade of ups and downs, it finally seems like cryptocurrency is here to stay. The value of one bitcoin has risen to record levels, and a plethora of alternative cryptocurrencies have cropped up in its wake with the total market value of crypto rising to well over two trillion dollars today.
Stockscryptoticker.io

Binance (BNB) CEO has made some important remarks on BNB growth and crypto tweet trends.

Binance CEO tweets about investors who do panic selling. Binance coins have had bullish momentum in the past 6 months. Binance (BNB) has become one of the biggest crypto exchange platforms in the world if we talk in volumes with a market cap over $51.08 billions and claims to have 25% market share in the crypto market. Binance exchange attracts investors for many benefits and the key factors, like availability of more than 50 crypto tokens for trading and nominal trading fee compared to other crypto platforms. Binance (BNB) is one of the most secured exchange platforms and most trustworthy.
Stocksitsblockchain.com

Ethereum Gas Fees dropped below 2$ as Market Cools Down

The Ethereum ecosystem has been growing at an incredible pace, adding millions of new addresses every quarter. Its adoption is growing like never before, all thanks to the rise of Defi and NFTs. While the long-term viewpoint of Ethereum’s utility has not budged, its short-term scope is showing signs of growing pains. The transaction fees have shot up like anything in the first quarter of 2021.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin’s Taproot Update Shows How It’s Not Like Gold

My colleague George Kaloudis recently reminded me that there’s one important aspect in which bitcoin will never be like gold: In a vault or in the ground, gold will always be gold; bitcoin, however, is a technology, and a technology will be updated. This quality is now on display with the Bitcoin network’s progress toward an update called Taproot. (Keep an eye out for George’s forthcoming in-depth report on Taproot at coindesk.com/research.)
Marketssecurities.io

Solana, Dubbed “The Ethereum Killer” is Raising $450 million to Dethrone Ethereum

One of the top-most competitors of Ethereum, Solana is looking to raise $450 million in an aim to become a go-to blockchain platform for decentralized finance applications. Solana plans to utilize the funds to scale further in line with its rising ambitions. As per Crunchbase, Solana has raised $21.8 million in funding previously. It’s last funding round took place in 2019, where Solana raised $20 million from Multicoin Capital, BlockTower Capital, and more.
EconomyPosted by
InsideHook

Why You’ve Never Heard of the World’s Five Most Valuable Spirits

Five of the top 10 most valuable spirits brands are Chinese — and they’re not banking on whiskey. In the just-released Spirits 50 list from Brand Finance, five Chinese producers — Moutai, Wuliangye, Yanghe, Luzhou Laojiao and Gujing Gong Jiu — dominated, coming in at the top of the list of the most valuable spirits companies. The top whiskey brand (and the only U.S. brand) in the top 10 is Jack Daniel’s, which came in at number six.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Are Bitcoin Whales Buying? Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Weighs In on State of BTC Market

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is tracking Bitcoin whale behavior following the sell-off that drove the price of BTC to around $30,000 last month. Santiment unveils that large crypto holders are buying BTC even as the digital asset fails to reclaim the $40,000 level. The firm says that Bitcoin whales recently bought tens of thousands of BTC worth nearly $2 billion.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Solana Blockchain Allegedly Raising Up To $450 Million As It Takes On Ethereum: Report

What Happened: The Solana blockchain is reportedly raising between $300 and $450 million as it works on expanding network functionality to potentially challenge Ethereum. According to a report from Decrypt, multiple sources confirmed the investment, which was originally intended to be “a smaller round” but was expanded due to high demand.
Marketscoinquora.com

Crypto Exchanges Innovate to Stay Ahead of the Pack

Much has changed in crypto since the first major Bull Run in 2017. While that rally was largely driven by ICO hype, the recent uptick has seen demand for regulated exposure to digital assets (particularly Bitcoin) soar among institutional players. Factor in the explosive growth of decentralized finance (defi), the popularization of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and increased stablecoin usage, and the market is looking rather strong.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Blockster on Track to Be Crypto’s Biggest Platform Launch This Year

The BXR token sale is set to launch on BlockFunder, the Digitex IEO token launch platform on Monday, June 7th. Blockster, the Internet’s first all-encompassing social network for crypto die-hards, is hitting the ground running with an immersive investment platform that is content-rich and packed with exciting features. Blockchain hustlers...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Can Binance Coin go past Amazon and Apple? CZ says…

Binance Coin (BNB), the token native to the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, at press time, was finally enjoying some degree of bullish momentum after a long period of consolidation. Consider this, last month, BNB fell by as much as 59% as the result of a sharp sell-off across the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

SHIB vs. DOGE – Who Is the Top Dog in Crypto Land? – Altcoins Bitcoin News

Over the last few months two distinct dog cryptocurrencies, shiba inu and dogecoin, have been making waves within the crypto economy. While dogecoin has been around since 2013 and has seen massive gains during the last year, the relatively new ERC20 crypto shiba inu has jumped significantly in value as well.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

For decentralization, speed and low fees, crypto payments pioneer turns to BSC

The crypto payment solutions provider that introduced blockchain-based subscription billing to credit card-harried merchants is moving to the Binance Smart Chain. PumaPay pioneered cryptocurrency-funded payments with its PullPayment Protocol, a series of smart contracts that opens up the use of flexible billing tools like recurring subscriptions and automated account balance top-ups that actively “pull” payments from clients. By doing away with the need to ask customers to actively “push” out crypto payment every month, it gives online merchants an alternative to the high fees and restrictive rules of fiat credit card companies that were previously the only source of “set it and forget it” payments.