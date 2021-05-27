Sam Richardson Leads a Comedic Whodunit in WEREWOLVES WITHIN Trailer

Veep star Sam Richardson is joining HBO Max's Harley Quinn in its third season. Richardson is making a name in the comic book television space. Richardson plays Gary on Marvel's new Hulu animated series MODOK. He also has a specific X-Men character in mind that he'd like to play. In the meantime, Richardson will enter the DC Comics universe by voicing an unrevealed character in Harley Quinn. That's according to co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker, who shared the news after seeing the story about Richardson's preferred X-Man. He tweeted, "I am extremely excited for this possibility and equally if not more extremely excited for the reality of @SamRichardson showing up as [redacted] in @dcharleyquinn season 3!"