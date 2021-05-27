Sam Richardson Leads a Comedic Whodunit in WEREWOLVES WITHIN Trailer
The “one of us is the monster” conceit has been holding strong in the horror genre for decades. The Twilight Zone established the impact of the premise with “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” in 1960. Twenty-two years later, John Carpenter perfected the idea in his now-classic The Thing. But chilling as the notion is, it’s also plenty ripe for parody. Enter a movie like Werewolves Within, which traps a horde of comic actors inside the concept, promising horror and humor alike.nerdist.com