Hunterdon County, NJ

Plumer commits to pushing Malinowski stocks as campaign issue

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one Republican Party leader in the seventh congressional district is committed to telling voters about Rep. Tom Malinowski’s (D-Ringoes) stock trades. “The Hunterdon County Republican Organization is committed to making sure Malinowski doesn’t fool voters into believing this was an error of misplaced paperwork,” Hunterdon GOP Chairman Gape Plumer said. “The Congressman has an established record of prioritizing himself over his public service responsibilities. Hunterdon County deserves a representative who they can look in the eyes and trust he will have their backs in Washington D.C. Tom Malinowski is clearly not that person.”

newjerseyglobe.com
