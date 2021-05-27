Inmate escapes from Chickasaw County Jail

HOUSTON - A man arrested earlier this month and charged with three armed home invasions has escaped from the Chickasaw County Jail.

Marcques Clinton, 20, of Houston, was arrested May 6 in connection with home invasions in Chickasaw, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc counties.

It is not clear when Clinton escaped from the Houston facility. A social media post Thursday morning by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan alerted the public of the escape. He asked anyone with information about Clinton's whereabouts please call the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office at 662-456-2339 or the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 662-412-5000.

During a May 11 press conference, officials from each of the counties said Clinton and Corey Wilson, 20, of Tupelo, were charged with a total of 11 counts of the burglary of a dwelling in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, and Pontotoc counties, and the city of Starkville. They also face single counts of armed robbery in Starkville, and Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay and Pontotoc counties. Chickasaw County has also charged the pair with grand larceny.