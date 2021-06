Think back to that dark day in May, when Austinites found out that they would need a reservation to swim at Barton Springs Pool. The policy to require two-hour reservation time slots made ahead of any visit to the city's crown aquatic jewel was put in place to help the pool "manage capacity for the safety of staff and guests," according to the city's website as of May 12. It was met with dismay by many on social media. A sample comment from one Austin360 Instagram follower: "Whoever came up with this idea, I hope you hit your foot on the hardest edge of your bed tomorrow morning."