Charlotte, N.C. — Under the lights in game three of the 2021 ACC Tournament, North Carolina (26-25) fell 5-3 to Pittsburgh (23-19) to open pool play on Tuesday evening. After a scoreless first inning, Pittsburgh took the first lead of the game in the second frame on a fielder's choice. After two Panthers drew walks and advanced on a wild pitch, Pittsburgh plated the game's first run on a groundball to first base.