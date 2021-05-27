How Has Friends Really Changed The Lives Of These Huge Stars?
Nearly 17 years after their characters uttered their final lines, the cast members of beloved sitcom "Friends" reunited for "Friends: The Reunion." Between 1994 and 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer offered moments of hilarity and sincerity to the masses. While many industry critics and experts have spent years analyzing the impact that "Friends" had on the world, the stars of the show have also been significantly impacted by their time spent on the show.www.thelist.com