Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malibu, CA

How Has Friends Really Changed The Lives Of These Huge Stars?

By Ashley Moor
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 17 years after their characters uttered their final lines, the cast members of beloved sitcom "Friends" reunited for "Friends: The Reunion." Between 1994 and 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer offered moments of hilarity and sincerity to the masses. While many industry critics and experts have spent years analyzing the impact that "Friends" had on the world, the stars of the show have also been significantly impacted by their time spent on the show.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Sitcom#School Friends#Family Time#Show Time#The Perry House#Abc News#Cheatsheet#Korean#Bts#Changed#Moments#Cast Members#Episodes#Screen Time#Sweat#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescrashthecrease.com

Friends: Reunion Special releasing on May 27!

This week, Friends cast members, including Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, shared the teaser for the much-anticipated Friends: Reunion Special. On HBO, it is happening on May 27. Almost after 17 years since the finale of Friends aired in 2004, the special arrives. The show premiered in 1994 on NBC ran for full ten seasons.
TV SeriesLake County News

‘Friends’ takes a nostalgic trip; Ovation TV preview

Running on NBC for 10 seasons and a total of 236 episodes, “Friends” gained acclaim as a sitcom about the lives of six close friends in their 20s and 30s living and working in Manhattan. On HBO Max, the six primary cast members return after seventeen years for “Friends: The...
Celebritieslmfm.ie

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has reacted to the 'Irish Da' memes

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has seen the famous 'Da' memes that took over Irish Twitter. The memes were sparked after LeBlanc's appearance on the Friends Reunion, where many felt he resembled the lovable stereotype of every dad in Ireland. Now, Matt's reaction to the whole thing has been revealed. Close...
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Reviving friends is like getting back with your ex: a bad idea | Hadley freeman

I I know I need to move on, but I can’t stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 90s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a die-hard Friends fan, I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t Frasier. But I can’t imagine any fan of any kind has spent the last 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean James Corden asking the actors who laughed the loudest. “
Moviesarcamax.com

Best and worst roles of the 'Friends' cast

On May 27, 2021, the long-awaited “Friends” reunion made its debut on HBO Max. Seventeen years after Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe turned in the keys to their luxurious West Village pad (there’s no way they could afford it) the gang was finally reunited on the soundstage where it all began.
TV SeriesDaily Herald

Lisa Kudrow enjoying Honey of an adventure in animated show 'Housebroken'

The new FOX animated comedy “HouseBroken” focusers on a group of animals that gather for group therapy while their humans are away. And yes, there are some strays that take advantage of these helpful gatherings. These animals are all different with personality traits that just might look like someone viewers...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Courteney Cox gushes about look-alike daughter Coco on her 17th birthday... before pal Jennifer Aniston celebrates with a throwback too

Courteney Cox daughter Coco's 17th birthday with sweet throwback photos and videos on Sunday. The Scream 5 star commemorated her girl's big day with a heartwarming collection of photos, one which revealed her stunning resemblance to mom. 'Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and...
Home & GardenHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's $21million home is a real-life zen retreat – photos

Jennifer Aniston owns an incredible Bel-Air mansion which she completely renovated with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. After purchasing the minimalist home in 2011 for $21million, the Friends star reportedly enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to turn it into a cosy and zen retreat, complete with warm wooden interiors.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

The Twins Who Played Baby Emma In Friends Are Now 18

Friends fans might feel like no time at all has passed since the sitcom came to an end, but what if we told you that the actresses who played baby Emma are now 18?. Yep, believe it or not Emma was played by twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon when they were just one year old, in the ninth and tenth seasons (between 2003 and 2004).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screen shot from the film as she mourned her friend’s death.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recreated their first date on anniversary

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recreated their first date to celebrate their anniversary. The loved-up couple started dating in early 2020 and they were forced to get creative in order to celebrate their first anniversary amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about their celebrations, Shaun explained: “I wanted to recreate...