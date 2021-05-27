Cancel
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 5 hosting a breakfast, youth airplane rides

By Staff report editor@news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental Aircraft Association Chapter 5 is hosting a breakfast June 5 at Classic Jet Center on the Lake County Executive Airport, 1969 Lost Nation Road in Willoughby. From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be serving up eggs, bacon, sausage and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 per youth ages 3-12 and free for those under 3.

