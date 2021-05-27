Transformation (Tiger Turn), by Glenn Close and Ted Nash

Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actor wants to make one thing clear: “I am not a loser." Close has been nominated for best actress four times and she competed for her fourth best supporting actress honor at last month's Academy Awards. When “Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung won the prize, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win." It prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close's defense, “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville."