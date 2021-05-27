Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Transformation (Tiger Turn), by Glenn Close and Ted Nash

By Morton Shlabotnik
shepherdexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Close is the celebrity collaborator on Transformation, the latest album by the Grammy-winning soprano saxophonist (and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra member) Ted Nash. Yes, that Glenn Close, from Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons, the multiple Oscar nominee and winner of several Tonys, Emmys and Golden Globes. Her familiar declarative voice is heard intoning some of the words on Nash’s orchestral jazz suite, beginning with a poetic evocation of various creation myths and moving through various stages of transformation—cosmic, societal, individual The music draws from many chapters of jazz, sometimes successfully. Also heard in the trumpet section is Nash’s boss from Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis.

shepherdexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Close
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Orchestral Jazz#Golden Globes#Transformation#Lincoln Center Orchestra#Fatal Attraction#Wynton#Dangerous Liaisons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYIsland Packet Online

Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: ‘I am not a loser’

Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actor wants to make one thing clear: “I am not a loser." Close has been nominated for best actress four times and she competed for her fourth best supporting actress honor at last month's Academy Awards. When “Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung won the prize, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win." It prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close's defense, “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville."
New York City, NYtelegraphherald.com

Getting up Close with Glenn and Ted Nash, new duo in jazz

NEW YORK — Glenn Close made music-related headlines for her playful performance of “Da Butt” at the Academy Awards, but the revered actor has some real music news: She released an album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist and composer Ted Nash. “I learned about Go-go (music) and certainly about the Washington...
Musicgrammy.com

Tomoko Omura On The Universality Of Japanese Folktales & Her New Album, 'Branches Vol. 2'

How can people bridge cultural gaps without obsessing over ethnic differences? Maybe the answer lies in feelings and stories as much as music or cuisine. Tomoko Omura, a violinist, composer and arranger, is aware of the role of the intangible in battling xenophobia. This potential for immaterial connection especially applies to Japanese folktales, which deal in the primary components of the human condition—love, death and mystery—in a way anyone can grasp.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Glenn Close hates being branded a 'loser' despite Oscar snub

Glenn Close hates being branded a "loser" because she hasn't won an Oscar yet. The 'Fatal Attraction' star has been nominated for eight Academy Awards across her whole career and whilst she has yet to win one, she finds it frustrating when people say she has lost because she just feels lucky to be nominated.
Celebritiesfox5ny.com

Don't call Glenn Close a loser

Glenn Close responds to headlines that focused on her losses at the Academy Awards. Close has been nominated for eight Oscars but never won. (By The Associated Press)
Sex CrimesKansas City Star

Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.” The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, “The Me You Can't See,” was released on the streaming platform.
Musicseattlepi.com

Music Reviews: Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young's 'Déjà Vu' (Deluxe Edition), Plus Rob Lutes, Greta Gaines, and Rod Picott

Crosby, Stills, and Nash's self-titled 1969 debut album introduced one of rock's first and most celebrated supergroups, a trio whose credits included the Byrds (David Crosby), Buffalo Springfield (Stephen Stills), and England's Hollies (Graham Nash). Each member brought distinctive talents to the mix, resulting in an album loaded with such instant classics as "Marrakesh Express," "Wooden Ships," "49 Bye-Blues," and "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," the latter about Stills's ex-girlfriend, folksinger Judy Collins.
MoviesWHAS 11

Inside Mila Kunis and Glenn Close's True-Life Addiction Drama 'Four Good Days' (Exclusive)

"Well, it was a little exciting," Libby Alexander says of being portrayed by Glenn Close in a film about her life. "Even though the story is not the story that you would want your life portrayed as. But we do want the story portrayed, because recovery happens. And it was exciting to see Glenn Close playing me. I never thought that would happen in my whole entire life."
MoviesDecider

‘Cruella’ Missed a Perfect Opportunity For A Glenn Close Cameo

There are lots of things to love about Cruella, Disney’s new prequel film for Cruella de Vil that is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. There’s Emma Stone, who is so good at playing a chaotic baddie in this movie that I never want to see her play a good girl again. There’s the soundtrack of popular rock songs from the ’60s and ’70s that pandered to me, personally. There’s Artie (Jon McCrea) from the clothing shop, who is openly gay and fabulous in a way that feels far more meaningful than a Russo brother dropping male pronouns in Avengers: Endgame.
Beauty & FashionHerald-Times

Glenn Close's clothes show her — and her costumers' — range

Glenn Close gets to keep her costumes. That normally doesn’t happen for actors. Close, however, has said that without wearing the costume she can’t immerse herself in her character during rehearsals. She has come to value the fabric-and-fur-and-just-about-everything-else masterpieces to the point of writing their ownership into her acting contracts.