Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting Game 5

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.