See Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham Perform Elegant Cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Strong Enough’

Maroon 5 brought their new song “Lost,” off their just-released new album Jordi, to The Late Show Friday with a virtual performance. Earlier in the day, frontman Adam Levine told Apple Music of the track, “‘Lost’ is actually, I think, one of my favorites we’ve ever done. It kind of like, honestly, I think it’s one of those weird ones that just captures everything the band stands for, all in one song. Whether you liked us back then, whether you like us now, whether you’ll like us later, I think this is kind of a classic sound that we’ve always had.”