See Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham Perform Elegant Cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Strong Enough’
Molly Tuttle’s covers EP …but i’d rather be with you, too was a quiet surprise upon its release earlier this month, with the bluegrass singer, songwriter and guitarist interpreting songs like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with guests like Nathaniel Rateliff. On Thursday, Tuttle released a live performance video of her rendition of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” with Americana songwriter Madison Cunningham.www.rollingstone.com