Making the Familiar Unfamiliar: A Conversation with Peter Haffner (Polity Press), by Zygmunt Bauman

Listen, nobody embodies the ‘to each his own’ spirit better than I do. I’m not here to judge. I won’t tell you how to live your life. None of that here at SoBros Network. But, I just want to offer my opinion on something that, quite frankly, I don’t understand. I don’t get it, and it disgusts me. That’s not to say that things I don’t understand disgust me…that’s just to say that this particular phenomenon is something that grosses me out and I can’t for the life of me fathom the appeal of such a thing. There are people out there, my own fiancé…the love of my life…being chief among them, that will eat ranch dressing on their pizza. That’s right – that Hidden Valley bullshit….right there on top of a Hot N’ Ready….ruining the masterpiece of the great artist, Little Caesar. Anyway, this phenomenon was recently the butt of a joke in a viral Tik Tok about drunk white girls dousing their shit in ranch dressing.