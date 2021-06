When Liz Garbus started working on the docuseries “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” she never could have imagined that her first day of shooting would coincide with the arrest of the Golden State Killer, but that’s exactly what happened. “We all went back to our hotels that night and at six or something, I had to wake up for a flight and I saw my phone had blown up with texts and we learned really early that morning that a suspect had been arrested,” she says in our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video above). Garbus adds that if Michelle McNamara were still alive, they may have had a bit of an advanced notice that the police were about to make an arrest. “If Michelle were still alive and had been tracking the case and making this documentary alongside of us, she would have had her spider sense and we would all have the heads up.”