Never Use Body Lotion On Your Face. Here's Why

Although it might be difficult to distinguish between the two when it comes to texture and consistency, body lotion and face moisturizer are not one and the same. In fact, in most cases, you should never use body lotion on your face. That's because the skin on your face is different from the skin on the rest of your body (via LifeHacker). For example, the skin on your face is actually much thinner than the skin on other parts of your body, such as your legs and feet, and the skin around your eyes is particularly thin and sensitive. Your face also has more oil glands and hair follies than other areas of the body, making the skin on your face much more sensitive overall.