A Lifetime of Service

Defense Attorneys Want Evidence Excluded From Fort Dodge Murder Trial. (Fort Dodge, IA) — The defense is asking the judge to exclude some evidence from a Fort Dodge murder trial. Attorneys for a man accused of killing his wife claim detectives violated his Miranda rights. Justin Hurdel’s trial is scheduled to start May 25th. Prosecutors say he shot his estranged wife to death last August, then tried to kill himself. Hurdel’s attorneys say his rights were violated when authorities executed a search warrant. They say there was no probable cause. They also say Hurdel asked for an attorney but was still questioned. Authorities say he was advised of his rights in the hospital and signed a Miranda waiver. He agreed to talk to investigators, saying he would ask for a lawyer if he wanted one – then never asked.