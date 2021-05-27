A Lifetime of Service
Traci Nelson at a Kuwaiti landmark. By Mari Radtke Traci (Rohrbaugh) Nelson graduated from Sutherland High School in 1984. She ventured to Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge to learn a bit about Fashion Merchandising. That time was followed by attending the Dental Assisting program at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City.With no clear purpose from either educational experiences and a friend going into the Air Force she decided “that sounded like an adventure that was also something that I would like to experience, but I would follow my grandfather’s path and join the Navy!” She . . .belltimescourier.com