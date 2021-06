Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco freshman defensive back Peyton Woodyard has been on quite the run over the last week and landed an offer from Notre Dame earlier today. Woodyard, along with several players from his training center (Stars) took a tour through the South and camped with Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. He landed offers from the Bulldogs and the Tide and reportedly was one of the top players in attendance at Clemson's camp.