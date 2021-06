STARKVILLE - #7 seed Mississippi State will look to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series with a win over #10 seed Notre Dame this evening. The Bulldogs overcame a 7-3 deficit on Saturday to secure a 9-8 victory in game one. With a win, Mississippi State will advance to Omaha for the third straight time, which would be a program best College World Series streak. The Diamond Dawgs reached the final eight in back to back years in 1997 and 1998 as well as 2018 and 2019.