On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Bright Cyan"
As Kanye West and ‘ YEEZY line brings more and more vibrant colors into the fold, one of the models spearheading the effort is the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN. Though the MNVN has largely been on a hiatus for the last 12 months as West and the Three Stripes focus on other silhouettes like the YEEZY BOOST 380, the YEEZY 700 V3 and the YEEZY 500 High, its influence can still be felt through the more colorful models in the brand’s monthly release slate — after all, the MNVN was one of West’s first adidas styles to champion bright neon hues in full.hypebeast.com