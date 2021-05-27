Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Bright Cyan"

hypebeast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kanye West and ‘ YEEZY line brings more and more vibrant colors into the fold, one of the models spearheading the effort is the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN. Though the MNVN has largely been on a hiatus for the last 12 months as West and the Three Stripes focus on other silhouettes like the YEEZY BOOST 380, the YEEZY 700 V3 and the YEEZY 500 High, its influence can still be felt through the more colorful models in the brand’s monthly release slate — after all, the MNVN was one of West’s first adidas styles to champion bright neon hues in full.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Adidas Yeezy#Adidas Superstar#Silhouettes#Synthetic Colors#Mnvn#Og#Adidas Yeezy#Bright Cyan#Yeezy Line#Yeezy Boost#Sneaker#Vibrant Colors#Forthcoming Colors#Blue Tint#Style#Models#Brand#Silver#Honey Flux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Adidas
Related
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga" To Receive Reflective Reboot

When Kanye West came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in 2016, it was an immediate hit. The very first colorway to be released was the "Beluga" offering which featured a two-toned grey upper that featured the infamous zebra stripes all the way throughout. From there, we had a large orange stripe along the side which was noticeable from long distances. This was a shoe that got ripped off by various other brands and you couldn't walk a mile without seeing fakes on someone's foot.
Beauty & Fashionhotspotatl.com

Kanye West Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys?

Kanye West might’ve went and turned himself into a MAGA supporting Hip-Hop pariah as of late, but his adidas Yeezy line continues to be a hot commodity out in these streets. It looks like he’s got something new in the chamber for the sneaker community. Recently Kanye was spotted carrying...
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best adidas YEEZY Colorways for Summer 2021

It’s no groundbreaking statement that everything ‘Ye touches turns to gold. Whether it’s a musical feature, endorsing a fledgling label, or, of course, any design with his name on it. Beginning at Nike before joining with Adidas, Kanye’s YEEZY line has gone from strength to strength. While it was never really in doubt that the modern-day Midas would succeed in the footwear-design world, Kanye’s seemingly unending success is unprecedented.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Kanye West Spotted Holding Mystery Sneakers — New YEEZYs?

Kanye West was spotted holding a pair of mystery sneakers yesterday. The angles only allow a clean look at the sole of the shoe, but speculation is already rife as to what sneaker Kanye was holding. Most, naturally, think it’s a new, unreleased YEEZY design, as ’Ye is known to tease upcoming sneakers via paparazzi shots from time to time.
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "Mineral Blue" Unveiled: Official Photos

Kanye West's music has always been forward-thinking if it comes across as polarizing at first. This has been the case throughout every single era of his career and it's something that probably won't change anytime soon. As for his foray into sneakers, Kanye has been just as eclectic, and his designs prove that he doesn't mind taking risks, even if it means upsetting sneakerheads and their affinity for tradition. One shoe that has truly befuddled people, is the AdidasYeezy Foam Runner, which continues to get new colorways.
Designers & Collectionsjustfreshkicks.com

adidas Yeezy 2021 Restocks Calendar

Today we got a great look at the future of adidas Yeezy restocks with a month-by-month rundown of what designs you can anticipate returning and from first glance, Kanye and adidas are making a huge statement. Along with an impressive lineup of new releases that are filling the Summer, Fall,...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Laser Orange”

While the Nike Dunk low craze continues to rage over the sneaker industry, another iteration just surfaced in a Laser Orange colorway which will likely highlight the 2021 season. The Dunk Low has been nothing short of special this year. While 2019 hinted at the rise of the sneaker, we...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

YEEZY 700 MNVN “Orange” Restock August 2021

Designed by sneaker legends Christian Tresser and Steven Smith, the adidas YEEZY 700 MNVN is the last line addition for the brand’s second-most popular silhouette. The sneaker was first seen in late 2018 when a pair was gifted to infamous snitch Tekashi 69, and has seen been seen sporadically across social media. But now, it’s primed for a release, with rumors suggesting that pairs will touch down in early 2020.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Look // adidas YEEZY 350 V2 “MX Rock”

Once again we find ourselves looking at another colorway of the YEEZY 350 silhouette, but with each new offering, we’re beginning to see the silhouette evolve. Outside of it’s signature earthy hues, we’ve started to see new colors, weaves, and patterns introduced — we’ve even seen an impending color-changing UV-sensitive pair. But this next-up YEEZY 350 v2 “MX Rock” is like nothing we’ve seen before — at least not on the brand’s traditional sneaker lineage.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Releasing With Transparent Uppers

The adidas Yeezy 700 V2 will be dropping in yet another cream rendition that will feature an updated new look with transparent panelings. Following the Cream rendition that dropped a couple of weeks back, the Yeezy 700 V2 has surfaced in a new rendition that features the same theme with a new and renovated design that features transparent mesh. The see-through material has been a common theme when it comes to Yeezys but we have yet to see it on a 700 V2 but that all looks to change now.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The adidas Ultra Boost 21 Has Surfaced in a Tie-Dye Makeover

Perfect for the summer heatwave, adidas has given their loyal Ultra Boost 21 fans a smooth new rendition that features pastel Tie-Dye tones throughout the upper. While the adidas Ultra Boost 21 has some of the best tech in all of footwear, we haven’t seen too much of the silhouette so far in 2021 but with the summer, adidas appears to be going back to work with the sneaker for new offerings. Featuring a tie-dye print across the entire Primeblue yarn upper which features 50% textile, and 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. Along with shades of pink, purple, blue, green, and yellow dyed onto the upper, the sneaker is complemented with a clear lace cage, white laces, and a white Boost midsole that’s accented with blue detailing.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Has Surfaces in Tan and Brown

Another adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has surfaced in a fitting mixture of brown and tan. Kanye’s adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has climbed the ranks of the sneaker industry and is arguably one of the most popular silhouettes from Yeezy right now. Thanks to the EVA foam that provides optimum comfort, the silhouette has made a huge impact in the industry likely thanks to quarantine and the new desire of comfortable footwear. Along with all the demand for the clog, Kanye has also made a special point to provide new and fresh offerings which will now include this interesting tan and brown rendition. Arriving similar to the Mineral Blue offering that was just released, the silhouette comes decked out in a marbled effect that displays tan and brown mixed in together.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Parley Delivers a Performance-First adidas Ultra BOOST 21

Ever Earth-conscious, adidas and their long-running partnership with like-minded Parley for the Oceans is one of the most authentic link-ups in today’s collaborative collision course. From the Three Stripe’s aim to create fully recyclable sneakers to Parley’s goal to eradicate Ocean waste, the collective series feel all the more real. The two will collide once more, this time on an “Undyed” Ultra BOOST 21 that aims to reduce the brand’s carbon footprint.