On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Bright Cyan"

Another adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has surfaced in a fitting mixture of brown and tan. Kanye’s adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has climbed the ranks of the sneaker industry and is arguably one of the most popular silhouettes from Yeezy right now. Thanks to the EVA foam that provides optimum comfort, the silhouette has made a huge impact in the industry likely thanks to quarantine and the new desire of comfortable footwear. Along with all the demand for the clog, Kanye has also made a special point to provide new and fresh offerings which will now include this interesting tan and brown rendition. Arriving similar to the Mineral Blue offering that was just released, the silhouette comes decked out in a marbled effect that displays tan and brown mixed in together.