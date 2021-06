Mikayla Loewen, who had dreams of playing NCAA hockey ever since Grade 8, will be finally be achieving that dream of hers this fall. The former Northeast B.C. Predators star committed her future to Finlandia University's women's hockey team last week. Finlandia, which is located in Hancock, Michigan is a small private school that contends in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association at the NCAA Division III level, and online casino in the usa will be covering the odds for her future games.