Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fighting intergenerational malnutrition is possible: Lessons from adolescent girls in Malawi

By Blessings Botha
World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Malawi, where stunting is as high as 37%, and 10% of the gross domestic product is lost annually due to malnutrition, girls are becoming part of the solution. Malawians between the ages of 10 and 35 years constitute approximately half of the population, most of them girls. But despite bad nutrition indicators, adolescent girls are routinely missing from malnutrition interventions.

blogs.worldbank.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Nutrition Education#Child Health#Adult Education#School Children#Malawians#Farmers Union Of Malawi#Fum#Jsdf#The World Bank#Village Savings And Loans#Cgiar#District Councils#Ansa#Ministry Of Agriculture#Adolescent Girls#Teenage Girls#Adolescents Ages#Adult Mothers#Under Five Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
Japan
Related
HealthUN News Centre

Drones deliver blood to prevent maternal death in Botswana

Drones are providing life-saving care to women in remote parts of the southern African country, Botswana, who otherwise may die in childbirth, thanks to support from the United Nations. For women in Botswana, especially those living in remote communities where medical supplies and blood may not be in stock, giving...
RecipesUN News Centre

First Person: Learning a recipe for freedom in Nigeria

When Nigerian Blessing Ojukwu became pregnant after she was raped, her family disowned her. She was forced to live with her abuser, who continued to attack her. Now, a UN-backed initiative is giving her, and others in similar situations, a chance to become financially independent, and start new lives. “When...
AfricaUNICEF

Children in northern Ethiopia in dire need of protection and assistance

“Over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children have so far been identified and registered for protection and assistance. We fear there are many more children who need support in areas that we are unable to reach due to insecurity or access restrictions imposed by parties to the conflict. Family tracing and reunification is constrained by limited telecommunications, limited presence of social workers, and limited access across lines of control.
SciencePosted by
CNN

Haunting lessons from 40 years of fighting AIDS

Recent headlines about the Covid-19 pandemic have careened between the hopeful -- in countries with effective vaccination programs -- and the tragic, as the unimaginable death toll in India and elsewhere continues to rise.
Public Healthwpbstv.org

The hardships and lessons from teaching remotely during the pandemic

This week we’ve been looking at how the pandemic affected students, their lives and their learning. Tonight we hear from teachers. These voices are part of “‘DISRUPTED’ — How COVID Changed Education,” a special report from the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs network of high school journalism programs across the country.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Pandemic Lessons from Introverts Can Help Everyone

Many introverts found a surprise silver lining during COVID-19 in the respite from the difficult demands of everyday interactions with others. As the world opens up again, many people are feeling anxiety about returning to the sometimes difficult and often stressful social world. Both introverts and extraverts can use lessons...
ReligionMontgomery Advertiser

A lesson in prayer and faith from Hajar, the Mother of Islam

The holy month of Ramadan, followed by the Eid festival, are among my fondest memories of the five years my family lived in the United Arab Emirates. Even non-Muslims in the UAE benefit from the heightened sense of spirituality and charity this period invokes. But, we don’t have to wait...
ScienceReading Eagle

Everyday ethics: Lessons from the pandemic

The past year has been an especially difficult time for most of us. We’ve had to adjust the pattern of our lives during a pandemic. Over a half-million have died. Some lost family or friends. Most of us have been staying inside more than we normally do — wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Our living space has constricted, often reduced to the four walls of our homes.
RelationshipsLifehacker

Why We Need Intergenerational Friendships

When you’re in elementary school, having friends from a different grade can be an indicator of your social status. Hanging around with kids in the grade below yours might be seen as a negative, but if you manage to get in with the older kids, you must be doing something right. Interesting, considering that either way, we’re only talking about an age difference of a year or two.
Sciencemit.edu

Lessons from teaching about the pandemic in real-time

Just a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, Alan Grossman was already mulling over an idea for a new class to help people make sense of the virus. As head of MIT’s Department of Biology, he was aware of the key role fundamental research would play in the coming months. From RNA viruses and genomic sequencing to antibodies and vaccines, MIT students and the general public would need reliable scientific information to understand the evolving situation — and discern fact from fiction.
ScienceScience Now

Lessons from a pandemic for systems-oriented sustainability research

This review examines research on environmental impacts of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from a systems-oriented sustainability perspective, focusing on three areas: air quality and human health, climate change, and production and consumption. The review assesses whether and how this COVID-19–focused research (i) examines components of an integrated system; (ii) accounts for interactions including complex, adaptive dynamics; and (iii) is oriented to informing action. It finds that this research to date has not comprehensively accounted for complex, coupled interactions, especially involving societal factors, potentially leading to erroneous conclusions and hampering efforts to draw broader insights across sustainability-relevant domains. Lack of systems perspective in COVID-19 research reflects a broader challenge in environmental research, which often neglects societal feedbacks. Practical steps through which researchers can better incorporate systems perspectives include using analytical frameworks to identify important components and interactions, connecting frameworks to models and methods, and advancing sustainability science theory and methodology.
Healthadvrider.com

ADV Lessons Learned from 2020

It’s the second year of the pandemic, and it seems that with vaccines, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel – but does it mean that freedom to travel is now fully back, and what are some of the ADV lessons learned from 2020 and lockdowns? Having managed to stay on the road throughout 2020, albeit with delays and a multitude of plan changes, here is what 2020 has taught me moving forward:
Public Healthfranciscanmedia.org

Teachable Lessons from COVID-19

This pandemic is an opportunity to initiate our young people into adulthood. It’s offering all of us a chance to walk through this time of suffering into a fuller, more mature way of being. I've often thought that, in order to repair our hurting world, we need to start with...
Aerospace & Defensetheglobalist.com

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons from Space

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, I have been struck by the similarity of being in space and being quarantined at home. Some of the strategies that astronauts use in the tight confines of space to stay motivated during difficult times can also be helpful in dealing with the restrictions resulting from the pandemic.
Indiatucsonpost.com

Plea in HC seeks prioritisation of NRIs, students for jabs

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central government to prioritize Covid-19 vaccinations, including for NRIs holding visas of countries in which they reside and work, and for students with valid offers of admissions into universities abroad.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Lessons from China: the home of integrated aquaculture

While Canada-based Dr Thierry Chopin might widely be credited with coining the phrase integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) it is the Chinese who have been at the forefront of developing – and adopting – practical forms of polyculture. This point was brought home by a recent meeting between The Fish Site...