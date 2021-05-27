GOP pitches $1T infrastructure plan bankrolled with COVID aid — but Biden doesn’t bite

A group of Republican senators committed Thursday to spending nearly $1 trillion on an infrastructure plan as long as it’s mostly bankrolled by leftover coronavirus relief cash — but the offer drew little interest from President Biden, who favors a much larger measure paid for with tax hikes on the rich.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who’s leading Republicans in the increasingly gridlocked infrastructure talks, described the $928 billion proposal as a fiscally responsible option to Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which he estimates would cost at least $1.7 trillion.

“It’s a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Capito said.

The Republicans’ proposal — which is larger than their initial $568 billion offer — would boost spending on fixing roads and bridges by $91 billion, $48 billion on water resources like supply grids and $25 billion on airports. There’s also $65 billion on broadband expansion and $22 billion for rail in there, according to a fact sheet released by Capito’s office.

However, the Republicans are suggesting to pay for the package by taking roughly $680 billion in already appropriated funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill signed into law in March.

That means only about $250 billion of the GOP plan would actually amount to new spending.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Republicans’ attempt at compromise “encouraging,” but made clear Biden won’t accept using COVID-19 funding for infrastructure.

“We are worried that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic,” Psaki said, noting that 95% of the pandemic aid has already been obligated while the remaining 5% is emergency assistance set aside for rural health care providers and small businesses.

Biden, who lowered his infrastructure price-tag to $1.7 trillion from $2.3 trillion earlier this month in hopes of reaching a bipartisan compromise, wants to pay for the plan through a series of tax increases, the most significant of which would bump the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. Under calculations provided by Biden advisers, the tax raises would net enough money to pay for the $1.7 trillion package in full over a decade.

The Biden bill would pump hundreds of billions of dollars into traditional physical infrastructure like roads and bridges, but also invest in making the economy less reliant on fossil fuels and retrofitting public housing, schools and other structures while creating millions of jobs in the process.

Speaking later in the day at an event in Ohio, Biden said slapping higher taxes on corporations — which used to pay a 35% tax rate before former President Donald Trump’s 2017 cuts — is sound policy both fiscally and ethically.

“Just start paying your fair share, just a little bit,” Biden said.

In addition to disagreements over how to pay for a plan, the White House said the GOP proposal lacks funding for some “critical” infrastructure needs, like fixing and retrofitting public transit systems, removing dangerous lead pipes nationwide and investing in “a job-creating clean energy economy.”

Before traveling to Ohio, Biden said he planned to meet with Capito and the other Republicans next week, but also signaled his patience for negotiating with them is slipping.

“We have to finish this really soon,” he said.

Passing a major infrastructure package is Biden’s top legislative priority heading into the summer.

He had initially hoped to reach a deal with Republicans by Memorial Day, which now seems unlikely. Psaki said the White House hopes to instead have a path forward by June 7, when Congress returns from its Memorial Day recess.

Unless Republicans decide to meet in the middle, Democrats in the Senate are expected to try passing Biden’s plan through reconciliation, a budgetary process that can be carried out without any GOP support.

Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan via reconciliation as well, irking Biden, who has long fashioned himself as a broker of bipartisan consensus.

During his remarks in Ohio, Biden noted that plenty of Republicans have touted the benefits of the COVID-19 stimulus even though they uniformly voted against it.

“Some people have no shame,” he said. “But I’m happy they know that it benefitted their constituents.”