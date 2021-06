A teenager who pushed a bear off a wall to rescue her dogs has said it “didn’t register” that it was a bear, and she only realised the feat after she ran inside.“Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it. It didn’t register in my head that it was a bear,” the 17-year-old, Hailey Morincio, told ABC7. “I was like, ‘It’s an animal, and it’s taking my child’, I pushed the bear, and then I was like ‘Oh my god, I just pushed a bear.’ Who in their right mind pushes...