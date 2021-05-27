newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Marcus Rashford: Police investigating ‘70 racial slurs’ sent to footballer

By Clea Skopeliti
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3R2P_0aDNwWhX00

Police are investigating a barrage of racist comments sent to Marcus Rashford and other Manchester United players following the team’s Europa League final loss on Wednesday evening.

Officers are working through the abusive posts sent to players including Mr Rashford, who said he had received “at least 70 racial slurs” after the team’s defeat to Spanish side Villarreal on penalties in Gdansk.

“At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying,” the 23-year-old forward tweeted.

The England international said that a maths teacher with an open profile had sent him monkey emojis in a direct message. “I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence…”

Assistant chief constable for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Chris Sykes said officers were investigating posts targeting several footballers, warning that those behind the abuse may face criminal proceedings.

Mr Sykes said: “We are aware of a number of racially aggravated social media posts made yesterday evening towards numerous Manchester United players.

“We are working through the posts from yesterday, which originate from countries across the world as well as the UK, to investigate these crimes. Tackling hate crime remains a priority for GMP. We take these reports very seriously and are working with our partners to ensure those responsible are identified.

“Nobody should be subject to hateful language and abuse and it is deeply upsetting not only to those who receive these comments, but to anyone who witnesses it on a public forum. Those who make these posts subject themselves, not just to criminal proceedings but to long-term implications to their personal and professional lives by making these comments.”

It is not the first time racist abuse has been sent to Mr Rashford, who is also a powerful activist against child food poverty. In January, police investigated racist comments sent to the England striker as well as other players.

A number of Premier League footballers spoke out after being targeted at the beginning of the year, including Mr Rashford’s club teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, as well as West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea’s Reece James.

The Football Association and Premier League condemned the racist abuse and urged social media platforms to take a tougher stance against hateful online behaviour.

After being targeted with abuse in January, Mr Rashford wrote: “Yes, I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”

The issue of online abuse pushed football clubs and players to hold a four-day social media boycott at the beginning of May in order to put pressure on online platforms to do more to prevent abuse on their sites.

Following the final on Wednesday, Manchester United said its players had been sent online abuse, though it did not specify who else had received these comments.

The club tweeted: “Following the #UEL final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse. If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it.”

The Independent

The Independent

135K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Romaine Sawyers
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#Racism#Racial Abuse#Chelsea#Europa League#Dm#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp#The Football Association#Uel#West Bromwich Albion#Racial Slurs#Racist Comments#Disgraceful Racist Abuse#Hate Crime#Hateful Online Behaviour#Assistant Chief Constable#Spanish Side Villarreal#Hateful Language
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Pogba: Mbappe and Rashford are the future of football

The Man Utd and PSG stars have marked themselves among the top forwards in world football at a young age. Paul Pogba has declared Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe "the present and the future of football.”. Pogba's Manchester United team-mate Rashford has become a vital figure for club and country...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Wayne Rooney explains how Marcus Rashford inspired one of his Derby team talks

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he used Marcus Rashford’s pathway into the Manchester United first team as an example to the younger players at Derby County. Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, hung up his boots in January to focus on his first job in management with Derby, helping the Rams narrowly avoid relegation from the Championship (however, per The Athletic, Derby could still be relegated after the EFL won its appeal to find the club in breach of financial fair play rules.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Man Utd striker Rashford says Mourinho coaching didn't suit him

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he plays with more freedom under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford was asked about playing for former boss Jose Mourinho. "I think that's when we play our best football (when we can be flexible)," Rashford told BT Sport. "Under Jose (Mourinho) I would say...
Minoritieschatsports.com

FA president Prince William, Marcus Rashford, Gary Lineker and Lewis Hamilton all join sport's four-day boycott of social media, as they demand Facebook, Instagram and Twitter do more to tackle racism and other online abuse

Marcus Rashford, Facebook, Instagram, Gary Lineker, Twitter, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, The Football Association, Lewis Hamilton, Gary Neville. Leading sports stars, clubs and organisations have begun their four-day social media blackout to tackle abuse and discrimination. The unified boycott of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes would love to add Marcus Rashford’s pace to his game

The Portuguese playmaker joked that he’d have already won the Ballon d’Or if he had his teammate’s pace. Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most important players for Manchester United. While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes has plenty of traits...
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Why Rashford has moved into United's top 20

Marcus Rashford's goal on Thursday - his fifth in his last five appearances against Liverpool - made him the 20th player to score 50 times at Old Trafford for Manchester United. The England international, who was also close to making it 51 in the dying seconds after switching to the left flank, will be disappointed his efforts proved in vain as Liverpool ran out 4-2 victors in the rearranged fixture.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

United Briefing: Rashford misses that trophy feeling

Marcus Rashford is desperate to get his hands on the Europa League trophy as Manchester United look to finish the job against Roma and book a place at the final in Gdansk. — The 23-year-old enjoyed success early in his senior career, lifting the Emirates FA Cup in his first season before winning the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in his second campaign at the top level.