Many factors go into making a great football team: The players (obviously), the management, the strategy, and, maybe most importantly, the coaching. In the NFL, there is a certain upper echelon of coaches that have either led their team to a Super Bowl, are on an upward trajectory, or are at least being paid like they are. If you’re reading this, then you might be wondering who the highest-paid NFL coach is, and the answer would be the New England Patriots’ own Bill Belichick, who earns an impressive $12 million annually.