New England Patriots links 5/27/21 - Patriots open OTAs today; Falcons up price for Julio Jones; More

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.