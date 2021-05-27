New England Patriots links 5/27/21 - Patriots open OTAs today; Falcons up price for Julio Jones; More
Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on the retirement of Adam Vinatieri. Mike Dussault posts the adjusted roster cutdown schedule: The first cut will come on Tuesday, August 17 going from 90 to 85, and then the following Tuesday, August 24, cuts will go from 85 down to 80. The final cut will come on Tuesday, August 31 as the initial 53-man roster will be set that day.www.patspulpit.com