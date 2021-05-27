Cancel
Washington Nationals new & notes: Davey Martinez on Erick Fedde & Tanner Rainey; contact%, and Luis García...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the second of three with the Cincinnati Reds in D.C. on Wednesday, Washington’s skipper, Davey Martinez, provided updates on both Erick Fedde, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the last road trip, and Tanner Rainey, who was identified through contact tracing as having been in close contact with Fedde. Both ended up quarantined in Chicago, where the Nationals were playing when the test on Fedde came back, but both are now in Washington again.

