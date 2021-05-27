Washington Nationals new & notes: Davey Martinez on Erick Fedde & Tanner Rainey; contact%, and Luis García...

Fedde (2-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings as the Nationals fell 6-2 to the Phillies. He struck out four. The right-hander continues to struggle with his control and his command. Fedde has issued multiple walks in four straight starts and served up four homers in his last three, leaving him with a 5.29 ERA and 32:16 K:BB through 32.1 innings on the year. Barring a turnaround over the next couple weeks, Fedde remains the most likely candidate to lose their rotation spot when Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) is back.