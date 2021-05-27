Washington Nationals new & notes: Davey Martinez on Erick Fedde & Tanner Rainey; contact%, and Luis García...
Before the second of three with the Cincinnati Reds in D.C. on Wednesday, Washington's skipper, Davey Martinez, provided updates on both Erick Fedde, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the last road trip, and Tanner Rainey, who was identified through contact tracing as having been in close contact with Fedde. Both ended up quarantined in Chicago, where the Nationals were playing when the test on Fedde came back, but both are now in Washington again.