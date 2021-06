The Eagles added to their nine-player draft class on Friday with the addition of the following seven undrafted players who will take part in this weekend's Rookie Minicamp:. The 21-year-old Ausbon started all 35 games he played in finishing his three-year college career with 147 catches for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a Freshman All-SEC selection and as a team captain in 2019 he led the Aggies with 66 receptions for 872 yards and five touchdowns. Ausbon opted-out of the 2020 season. The Houston native played his senior year of prep ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Under Armour All-American helped IMG finish with an 11-0 record and a No. 2 national ranking.