Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch sets theater release date for the fall

What, no special programming for Shrek’s 20th anniversary? The Cannes Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 2021 festivities, with a record 24 films in contention for the top Palme d’Or prize. The New York Times reports that Wes Anderson’s long-delayed The French Dispatch, Sean Penn’s con artist-centric Flag Day, and Leos Carax’s bizarre musical-comedy Annette are among the competing films, a list that includes new dramas from directors Sean Baker and Paul Verhoeven. Out of competition, Cannes will also be premiering a Todd Haynes–directed documentary about the Velvet Underground, an unofficial biopic about Céline Dion’s life, Oliver Stone’s documentary about the JFK assassination, and an international revenge drama starring Matt Damon in his finest Bass Pro Shops apparel. Despite pandemic delays, Cannes will be held in-person this year from July 6 to 17. Read on for the full lineup.