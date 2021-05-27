Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch sets theater release date for the fall
Wes Anderson’s long awaited and star stuffed film, The French Dispatch, officially premieres at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and hits theaters October 22. This comes after many delays for the film due to the pandemic, with the original premiere initially set last fall with a wide release aimed for the summer. This is Anderson’s second film to premiere at Cannes, following his 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom. The French Dispatch stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Liev Schreiber, Elizabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, and so many more.www.avclub.com