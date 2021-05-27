newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hit-and-run suspect in New York City has one regret: “Why did my first accident have to be a cop?”

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O94sd_0aDNvl1l00
Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma'aji/ Pexels

Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos was run over in New York City while directing traffic after an earlier accident. According to the prosecutors, the officer was hit with such force that his body was thrown into the air, landing 100 feet away.

Jessica Beauvais, the hit-and-run suspect, is being held without bail after camera footage showed she swore at the officers who arrested her a few blocks away from the fatal crash that killed the NYPD officer, as NY Daily News reported.

After being placed in the back of the patrol car, her main regret was, “Why did my first accident have to be a cop?”

How did it all happen?

A few hours before allegedly hitting the police officer Beauvais posted a podcast in which she spoke against law enforcement officials and on the recent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

The prosecutors revealed that when the suspect was questioned later at the precinct stationhouse Beauvais said she had drunk four glasses of wine and taken two shots of tequila at the studio before going to pick up her 13-year-old son in Hempstead.

“I was driving tonight. They say I hit someone. I heard a thump,” she said, based on prosecutors’ reports.

On Tuesday, the suspect pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 13 counts by a grand jury. The charges against the woman include:

  • vehicular manslaughter,
  • aggravated criminally negligent homicide,
  • fleeing the scene without reporting, and
  • fleeing police officers and a DUI, as WABC reported.

At the hearing in Queens Criminal Court, Justice Michael Aloise ordered Beauvais to be held in custody without bail. Her next court date is set for July 27.

In the courtroom there were Beauvais’ family, including her 13-year-old son, and officer Tsakos’ parents. At the time of his death the police officer had a wife, a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

“She doesn't look evil, but her actions created evil. She has to answer for what she’s done; she has to pay for the consequences of those fateful words, those evil actions that caused a police officer’s family and the public. She knows she did it because she confessed to it,” Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch said during a press conference, according to NY 1.
“Imagine going to work one day and never coming home. Imagine the plans you had for your children later on that day and you never come back to do it. Well, that's how they feel, but what scares them most is that they know it will never end, sir, they know the pain will never go away regardless of what happens in this courtroom,” Lynch concluded about the terrible incident in New York City.

Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
712
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Minneapolis Police#Dui#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Car Crash#City Police#Criminal Homicide#Pexels Highway Patrol#Nypd#Ny Daily News#Dui#Wabc#Queens Criminal Court#Ny 1#Suspect#Officer#Vehicular Manslaughter#Regret#Bail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Amy Christie

No more foot chases in Chicago for low-level offenses. Empowering criminals or protecting officers’ lives?

After two months of deliberation, the Chicago Police Department announced a new policy that basically puts an end to officers chasing suspects on foot. The new strategy follows the recent police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez. Based on the new policy, officers will not be allowed to pursue individuals who may have committed a minor traffic offense or low-level misdemeanor unless they are an “obvious threat” to the rest of the community, The Blaze reports.
Bangor, MIPosted by
Amy Christie

Woman assaulted and held hostage for 3 weeks after meeting Bangor man on dating app

The police have revealed that a man from Bangor Township has been arrested after meeting a woman on a dating app and holding her against her will in his home for 3 weeks. Trevor Double, 45, was taken into custody and has been booked on three felony charges, including two related to assault, for the way he treated 24-year-old Kaila McCleary over a three-week period, WWMT-TV reported.