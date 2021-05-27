Hit-and-run suspect in New York City has one regret: “Why did my first accident have to be a cop?”

Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma'aji/ Pexels

Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos was run over in New York City while directing traffic after an earlier accident. According to the prosecutors, the officer was hit with such force that his body was thrown into the air, landing 100 feet away.

Jessica Beauvais, the hit-and-run suspect, is being held without bail after camera footage showed she swore at the officers who arrested her a few blocks away from the fatal crash that killed the NYPD officer, as NY Daily News reported.

After being placed in the back of the patrol car, her main regret was, “Why did my first accident have to be a cop?”

How did it all happen?

A few hours before allegedly hitting the police officer Beauvais posted a podcast in which she spoke against law enforcement officials and on the recent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

The prosecutors revealed that when the suspect was questioned later at the precinct stationhouse Beauvais said she had drunk four glasses of wine and taken two shots of tequila at the studio before going to pick up her 13-year-old son in Hempstead.

“I was driving tonight. They say I hit someone. I heard a thump,” she said, based on prosecutors’ reports.

On Tuesday, the suspect pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 13 counts by a grand jury. The charges against the woman include:

vehicular manslaughter,

aggravated criminally negligent homicide,

fleeing the scene without reporting, and

fleeing police officers and a DUI, as WABC reported.

At the hearing in Queens Criminal Court, Justice Michael Aloise ordered Beauvais to be held in custody without bail. Her next court date is set for July 27.

In the courtroom there were Beauvais’ family, including her 13-year-old son, and officer Tsakos’ parents. At the time of his death the police officer had a wife, a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

“She doesn't look evil, but her actions created evil. She has to answer for what she’s done; she has to pay for the consequences of those fateful words, those evil actions that caused a police officer’s family and the public. She knows she did it because she confessed to it,” Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch said during a press conference, according to NY 1.

“Imagine going to work one day and never coming home. Imagine the plans you had for your children later on that day and you never come back to do it. Well, that's how they feel, but what scares them most is that they know it will never end, sir, they know the pain will never go away regardless of what happens in this courtroom,” Lynch concluded about the terrible incident in New York City.