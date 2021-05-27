Central Park Conservancy, celebrities call on residents to volunteer to look after park

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Central Park Conservancy, a nonprofit park conservancy that manages Central Park, has launched a new campaign called, "The Park Needs Us," in a bid to get more New Yorkers to clean up the world-famous park.

According to NY1, the campaign has partnered with celebrities like Hank Azaria, Patricia Clarkson, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg and Kristen Bell to promote the initiative and get more people involved in looking after the park.

"We love having you here, but we also need you to help us take care of the park, so give us a hand, take care of your dogs, take care of your trash, volunteer, become a member, participate in caring for the park,” said Conservancy President and CEO Betsy Smith.

With the weather getting warmer and more people taking to the park for picnics, sports, birdwatching and other activities, the group needs additional help to keep the 843-acre urban oasis in top condition.

"Massive use is a massive responsibility for us, but we have our standards and we really are trying to keep the park looking beautiful for everybody,” added Smith.

For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.centralparknyc.org/.