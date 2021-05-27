A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V:BCT) (the "Company" or "BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.