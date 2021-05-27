Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: Everything You Need to Know

For most of us, a broken-down car is never a good thing. You rely on your vehicle to get you where you need to go, right? So why not purchase specific insurance that helps keep your vehicle running well? Mechanical breakdown insurance is the type of policy you’re looking for. This kind of insurance policy helps protect you when auto repair bills skyrocket. In this article, we’ll show you exactly what mechanical breakdown insurance is and how it works. We’ll also teach you what kind of coverages you can expect. For those of you wondering why an extended warranty wouldn’t be the better choice, we’ll answer that question too!