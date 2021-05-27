Daily Log 5.26.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: May 26th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

05/26/202101:21

INCIDENT 21003603

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CLIFTON PL

Cambridge Police responded to Clifton Place for a disturbance.

05/26/202101:26

INCIDENT 21003604

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A report was taken for a stolen bicycle.

05/26/202104:57

INCIDENT 21003605

DRUG, POSSESS TO DISTRIB CLASS E C94C S32D

BROADWAY

Jennifer Ruiz, 23, 20 Ripley Street in Malden, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop for travelling the wrong way on a posted one way street at the intersection of Quincy Street and Broadway at 5 a.m. Ruiz is being charged with Violation of a Posted Sign, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, two counts of Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute.

05/26/202108:45

INCIDENT 21003606

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

KELLY RD

Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Kelly Road resident.

05/26/202109:19

INCIDENT 21003607

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Lambert Street resident.

05/26/202109:41

INCIDENT 21003609

MISC. REPORT TYPE

LOWELL ST

Officers responded to Lowell Street and met with a resident who told Officers she found a knife while doing some gardening.

05/26/202110:55

INCIDENT 21003610

NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S24

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Mt Auburn Street. A Cambridge resident was issued an application for criminal complaint as a result of a crash investigation.

05/26/202111:50

INCIDENT 21003611

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented multiple shoplifting(s) for a local business establishment.

05/26/202112:33

INCIDENT 21003612

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

PLYMOUTH ST

Cambridge Police documented a Flim Flam incident for a Plymouth Street resident.

05/26/202117:16

ARREST 21003618

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police arrested Daniel Gannon, 66, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, for an arrest warrant out of Cambridge District Court for trespassing.

05/26/202117:56

INCIDENT 21003619

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

A clothing store reports a shoplifting.

05/26/202118:06

INCIDENT 21003621

ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Central Square pharmacy for an unarmed robbery in progress. The suspects took medication from the pharmacy and exited the store towards Magazine Street. The search for the parties resulted negative.

05/26/202119:34

INCIDENT 21003622

IDENTITY FRAUD

WEBSTER AVE

A Webster Avenue resident reported that she was the victim of identity fraud. Her social security number was obtained by an unknown person.

05/26/202123:33

INCIDENT 21003624

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were approached regarding a stolen moped in the Central Square area.