Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Daily Log 5.26.2021

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0aDNvVr100

Cambridge Police Daily Log: May 26th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

05/26/202101:21

INCIDENT 21003603

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CLIFTON PL

Cambridge Police responded to Clifton Place for a disturbance.

05/26/202101:26

INCIDENT 21003604

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A report was taken for a stolen bicycle.

05/26/202104:57

INCIDENT 21003605

DRUG, POSSESS TO DISTRIB CLASS E C94C S32D

BROADWAY

Jennifer Ruiz, 23, 20 Ripley Street in Malden, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop for travelling the wrong way on a posted one way street at the intersection of Quincy Street and Broadway at 5 a.m. Ruiz is being charged with Violation of a Posted Sign, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, two counts of Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute.

05/26/202108:45

INCIDENT 21003606

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

KELLY RD

Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Kelly Road resident.

05/26/202109:19

INCIDENT 21003607

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Lambert Street resident.

05/26/202109:41

INCIDENT 21003609

MISC. REPORT TYPE

LOWELL ST

Officers responded to Lowell Street and met with a resident who told Officers she found a knife while doing some gardening.

05/26/202110:55

INCIDENT 21003610

NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S24

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Mt Auburn Street. A Cambridge resident was issued an application for criminal complaint as a result of a crash investigation.

05/26/202111:50

INCIDENT 21003611

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police documented multiple shoplifting(s) for a local business establishment.

05/26/202112:33

INCIDENT 21003612

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

PLYMOUTH ST

Cambridge Police documented a Flim Flam incident for a Plymouth Street resident.

05/26/202117:16

ARREST 21003618

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police arrested Daniel Gannon, 66, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, for an arrest warrant out of Cambridge District Court for trespassing.

05/26/202117:56

INCIDENT 21003619

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

A clothing store reports a shoplifting.

05/26/202118:06

INCIDENT 21003621

ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Central Square pharmacy for an unarmed robbery in progress. The suspects took medication from the pharmacy and exited the store towards Magazine Street. The search for the parties resulted negative.

05/26/202119:34

INCIDENT 21003622

IDENTITY FRAUD

WEBSTER AVE

A Webster Avenue resident reported that she was the victim of identity fraud. Her social security number was obtained by an unknown person.

05/26/202123:33

INCIDENT 21003624

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were approached regarding a stolen moped in the Central Square area.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

0
Followers
207
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretense#Identity Fraud#Stolen#Cambridge Police Daily#Kelly Rd Cambridge Police#Cambridge District Court#Larceny#Trespassing#Albany Street#Multiple Shoplifting#Magazine Street#Unlawful Possession#Plymouth Street#Quincy Street#Criminal Complaint#Mt Auburn Street#Webster Avenue#Gardening#Ripley Street#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Peabody, MASalem News

Area police logs

A captain reported that a Comcast crew was working in the street at the intersection of Central and Tremont streets without a traffic detail at 1:22 p.m. He spoke with the worker who agreed to move to the sidewalk. Two suspicious suitcases were reported on Adelaide Avenue at 4:15 p.m....
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 68 service calls from Monday through Wednesday, May 19. Stephen M. Surrette, 31, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested on separate charges of domestic violence simple assault, and simple assault, and two charges of resisting arrest. Officers conducted 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Arrest log

— Rosa Pomaquiza-Pina, 30, 85 Cashin St.; assault and battery, violation of harassment prevention order. — Kenneth Santiago-Salgado, 23, 5 Jewett St., No. 2R; operating motor vehicle after license suspension, operate motor vehicle to endanger. — Aida Martinez, 60, 19 Austin St., No. 8; warrant (operation of motor vehicle with...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

CQPD logs, May 21

According to an entry on the CQPD log for May 19, 100 block No. Adams St., “theft from vehicle,” 40-year old Lawrence Martinez charged with Theft I & Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle. According to an entry on the CQPD log for May 19, 2:03 p.m., 400 block No. Elm St.,...
Sanbornton, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Sanbornton Police Log

SANBORNTON — Police handled 29 calls for service for the week ending May 8. Amanda Colgan, 33, of Terrace Road, in Franklin, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 14 drivers receiving written warnings.
Public Safetyoregontoday.net

CBPD logs, May 27

According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 12:49 a.m., 1300 block No. 8th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 9:29 a.m., 500 block So. Broadway, “burglary,” 26-year old Tyler Anthony Garrett charged with three-counts Burglary II, two-counts Theft I, two-counts UEMV & Possession of Burglary Tools, “Garrett lodged CCJ.” Also, at 9:57 a.m., 200 block W. Commercial Ave., “burglary,” “suspect lodged at CCJ on both case charges.”
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 166 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, April 20. Ten people were arrested. Jarred W. Cook, 46, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended. Ethan O. MacDonald, 31, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Newport Police Log

During the period from Monday, May 10 through Sunday, May 16, the Newport Police Department responded to 506 calls. Of those, 136 were motor vehicle related; there were 114 motor vehicle violations issued and 22 accident reports. Police responded to 3 calls of vandalism, 15 animal complaints, 6 suspicious persons...
Belmont, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 362 service calls between May 3 and early Monday. Ronald H. Steele, 27, of Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and making a false report to law enforcement. Seth T. Dubois, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. James D....
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Woods County Communication logs

2:54 a.m. – Report of burglary. 12:31 p.m. – Medic needed for a sick person in the 500 block of Barnes. 1:29 p.m. – Report of a theft at County Road (CR) 440 and Johnson Road. 2:20 p.m. – Medic needed for a sick person on Harper Road. 6:46 p.m....
TrafficPosted by
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Somerville Ave Separated Bike Lane Installation

The Traffic, Parking, and Transportation Department will be installing separated bike lanes on Somerville Ave between White St in Cambridge and Acadia Pk in Somerville. The work is in cooperation with the MBTA and the City of Somerville. The MBTA is finishing their project to restore the retaining wall and south sidewalk along the train tracks. These separated bike lanes will build upon the City’s separated bike lane network and are consistent with the draft 2020 Cambridge Bicycle Network Vision. The plan is being implemented following the recent repaving of this section of roadway.
Eunice, LAEunice News

Eunice Police Log reports

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. May 19 00:52 Caller from Best Western requested an officer in reference to a vehicle backed up against a room and bringing in boxes into a room. 01:11 Suspicious vehicle reported behind DC’s. 07:48 Caller in the 100 block of West Park reported theft. 08:58 Suspicious subject reported in the alley behind the Acadian…
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Jail Log: May 21

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. • Barry Stephen Bogart, 54, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, dealing...
Violent Crimesalloaadvertiser.com

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman and boy

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer. Daniel Boulton was detained by Lincolnshire Police at around midday on Tuesday after a 26-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were stabbed to death in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm on Monday.
Public Safetyloopnews.com

Prisoner escapes CCC after supermarket theft

Protocols at the Castries City Council have been strengthened after a prisoner escaped custody there earlier this week. Speaking to Loop News Tuesday, Yone Camchon, Deputy Chief of City Police explained that the escaped prisoner was being prepared to be transferred to the National Wellness Centre when he eluded his custodian.
Violent Crimeslincolnshireworld.com

BREAKING: Louth murder suspect arrested in Hubbard’s Hills

Boulton, 29, was detained in the Hubbard’s Hill area around midday today. He is currently in police custody, where he will be held for questioning. Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.