Daily Log 5.26.2021
Cambridge Police Daily Log: May 26th, 2021
Type #
Date & Time
Info
05/26/202101:21
INCIDENT 21003603
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
CLIFTON PL
Cambridge Police responded to Clifton Place for a disturbance.
05/26/202101:26
INCIDENT 21003604
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A report was taken for a stolen bicycle.
05/26/202104:57
INCIDENT 21003605
DRUG, POSSESS TO DISTRIB CLASS E C94C S32D
BROADWAY
Jennifer Ruiz, 23, 20 Ripley Street in Malden, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop for travelling the wrong way on a posted one way street at the intersection of Quincy Street and Broadway at 5 a.m. Ruiz is being charged with Violation of a Posted Sign, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, two counts of Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute.
05/26/202108:45
INCIDENT 21003606
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
KELLY RD
Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Kelly Road resident.
05/26/202109:19
INCIDENT 21003607
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police documented a larceny for a Lambert Street resident.
05/26/202109:41
INCIDENT 21003609
MISC. REPORT TYPE
LOWELL ST
Officers responded to Lowell Street and met with a resident who told Officers she found a knife while doing some gardening.
05/26/202110:55
INCIDENT 21003610
NEGLIGENT OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S24
MT AUBURN ST
Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Mt Auburn Street. A Cambridge resident was issued an application for criminal complaint as a result of a crash investigation.
05/26/202111:50
INCIDENT 21003611
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police documented multiple shoplifting(s) for a local business establishment.
05/26/202112:33
INCIDENT 21003612
LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34
PLYMOUTH ST
Cambridge Police documented a Flim Flam incident for a Plymouth Street resident.
05/26/202117:16
ARREST 21003618
WARRANT ARREST REPORT
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police arrested Daniel Gannon, 66, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, for an arrest warrant out of Cambridge District Court for trespassing.
05/26/202117:56
INCIDENT 21003619
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
CAMBRIDGESIDE PL
A clothing store reports a shoplifting.
05/26/202118:06
INCIDENT 21003621
ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a Central Square pharmacy for an unarmed robbery in progress. The suspects took medication from the pharmacy and exited the store towards Magazine Street. The search for the parties resulted negative.
05/26/202119:34
INCIDENT 21003622
IDENTITY FRAUD
WEBSTER AVE
A Webster Avenue resident reported that she was the victim of identity fraud. Her social security number was obtained by an unknown person.
05/26/202123:33
INCIDENT 21003624
MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police were approached regarding a stolen moped in the Central Square area.