Presidential Election

Doug Emhoff to campaign with Democrat in New Mexico contest

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
WRAL
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, is campaigning Thursday with a Democratic congressional candidate in New Mexico. It's his first such trip on behalf of a candidate. Emhoff will appear with Melanie Stansbury, the Democrat running in Tuesday’s special election for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. The...

www.wral.com
