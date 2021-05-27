Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

ECZ can’t prevent rallies, says Socialist candidate

By Name
themastonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECZ cannot prevent rallies neither can police; rallies are beyond their mandate, says Socialist Party aspiring council chairman Sitali Silembe. In a statement yesterday, Silembe said President Edgar Lungu must not fool people as he is hanging by a thread. He said the last thing President Lungu could do is...

www.themastonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Lungu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Rights#Constitutional Law#Ecz#Rallies#President Lungu#President Edgar Lungu#Campaigns#Anger People#Debate#Law Enforcement#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
Related
Politicsdigboston.com

A NOTE TO WEALTHY SOCIALISTS: DON’T LIE ABOUT YOUR CLASS BACKGROUND

The growth of the socialist left in America since the start of the Trump administration has been much remarked upon in the press. Which is itself amazing since most US news and scholarly media has been hidebound to its cheerleading for capitalism and disdain for socialism (and therefore communism) for most of the last 150 years since that ideology appeared on the world stage.
Virginia StateRichmond.com

She’s a teacher and socialist who slams Amazon. Meet the anti-capitalism Va. House candidate who wants to shift power to the working class.

Amazon's new HQ2 headquarters will be on the edge of House of Delegates District 49, where Democratic candidate Karishma Mehta thinks she has a feel for what people need. She began working on her campaign in July and faces Del. Alfonso Lopez, an influential Democratic incumbent, in the June 8 primary in an Arlington County-based district across the Potomac River from Washington. The election comes at a time when Democrats have made historic changes after taking control of the legislature in the Trump era. But the increased activism means nearly one in four House Democrats face primary challengers, a record, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

Democrats can't say Joe Manchin didn't warn them

Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, is running out of ways to say that he is not going to get rid of the filibuster. "I don't know what you all don't understand about this," he told reporters recently. "You ask the same question every day." He's going to keep getting pestered.
Politicsthesierraleonetelegraph.com

Opposition parties in Sierra Leone accuse PPRC of creating division among political parties

Hassan Gbassay Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 June 2021:. The Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP) , which comprises of 13 political parties in Sierra Leone including the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), has accused the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) of creating division among political parties in the country.
Congress & Courtsrockydailynews.com

Colorado Supreme Court says lawmakers can’t influence redistricting

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort by the General Assembly to make changes to this year’s consequential legislative and congressional redistricting process, ruling that it would be unconstitutional for state lawmakers to get involved. Legislative leaders introduced a measure, Senate Bill 247, that would have allowed the...
Africa1stnews.com

NCC clarifies role in Twitter ban after FG’s mandate to arrest violators

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that it does not have the wherewithal to effect arrest and prosecution of violators of the Twitter suspension order. 1st News had reported that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had directed the Director of Public Prosecution to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, the NCC and other relevant government agencies “to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”
Africadailynewsgh.com

‘National Security will respect rule of law and human rights’ – Kan Dapaah

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dappah, has indicated that the country’s security architecture will respect the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of citizens without compromising security. Mr. Kan Dappah maintained that the security setup will not allow anyone to pose a threat to the country. The...
Internet1stnews.com

Twitter ban: PDP slams FG for harassing foreign envoys

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government against “harassing foreign envoys and other members of the international community for speaking out against the infringement on the rights of Nigerians.”. The envoys had stood on the side of Nigerians against the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria by the...
Middle EastDissident Voice

Palestine Can’t Breathe

Another cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinians has been announced ending another round of violent assault on the latter. The settler-colonial Jewish government in Israel killed 275 Palestinians, 248 of them in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank and Jerusalem, 1 inside Israel, including 66 children in Gaza, and at least 6,200 others injured. Israel reported 13 deaths from the more than 4000 homemade and unguided rockets launched by Hamas, the Islamic Movement governing the Gaza Strip since it won elections in 2006. Israel’s deadly assault on Gaza destroyed more than 1,000 homes, 5 residential towers, 3 mosques, media office buildings, unknown number of businesses, damaged 17 hospitals and clinics and dozens of schools, wrecked Gaza’s only critical COVID-19 health infrastructure, and cut off its sewer, electricity, and water services.
Politics985theriver.com

Navalny’s daughter says Kremlin can’t silence its critics

GENEVA (Reuters) – The daughter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that the Russian authorities’ efforts to silence critics like her father would not work, though she also expressed concern about “the fast downfall of democracy in my country”. Daria Navalnaya made an unusual public appearance at...
India24newshd.tv

FO says Indian illegal actions can’t change status of IIOJK

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes. In a press statement issued on...
Africadailynewsgh.com

‘Law banning okada operations must be maintained for now’ – Hassan Tampuli

A Deputy Minister-Designate for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has suggested that the law banning commercial motorcycle operations popularly known as ‘okada’ in Ghana ought to be maintained. According to him, okada riders do not obey road traffic regulations leading to many crashes, hence legalising such a business would be counterproductive. “Ghana...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

CEC Chandra writes to Law Minister Prasad reminding him of pending electoral reforms

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has written to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting for expedited action on the electoral reform proposals pending with the government, including the one which seeks an enhanced two-year jail term for those furnishing incorrect information in their poll affidavit.
Presidential Electionmymixfm.com

Albania’s parliament votes to sack president

PRISTINA (Reuters) – Albania’s parliament voted on Wednesday to sack President Ilir Meta over statements which the ruling party said advocated violence and violated the constitution. Some 104 of parliament’s 140 deputies voted for Meta to be dismissed more than a year before the end of his term, the first...
Congress & Courtsscottishlegal.com

ECHR appeal to Supreme Court sought in Craig Murray case

Counsel for a man sentenced to a prison term for unlawfully publishing information about women who gave evidence against Alex Salmond has sought permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. Dean of Faculty, Roddy Dunlop QC said his client, Craig Murray, 62, should be given leave to appeal to the...