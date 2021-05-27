What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Today?

Have you ever thought about running your own Chipotle franchise? In recent years, Chipotle has emerged as a beacon of “healthier” alternatives to fast food, serving Mexican dishes like burritos, tacos, salads, and bowls under a customizable, build your own plate model. Chipotle is labeled as a fast casual restaurant — a blend of both the fast food and casual dining business model. They are more upscale and refined than traditional fast food establishments such as McDonalds, but offer less seating and a more moderate prep time than casual dining. As the health and wellness movement grows in the U.S. and more consumers become increasingly aware of their diet, there is likely to be a bright future ahead for restaurants like Chipotle, which offer a choice for consumers who want the convenience of fast food but a healthier alternative.