What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Today?

By Henry Khederian
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher by 9% at $138.50 Thursday morning after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada. Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian...

