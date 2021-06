Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.